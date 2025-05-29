Cycling: Nico Denz has struck again. The German won the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, celebrating his third stage victory in the Tour of Italy. Juan Ayuso dropped out of the race. Teammate Isaac del Toro remains in the pink jersey.

Denz wins as a soloist in Cesano Maderno

Today's 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia was a clear affair for the breakaway. On the 144-kilometer section from Morbegno to Cesano Maderno, Caden Groves (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) also included two top sprinters in the breakaway group of over 30 riders. However, they were not allowed to sprint for the stage victory, as the breakaway group split up around 30 kilometers from the finish. With another attack, Nico Denz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) broke away from his ten remaining companions about another ten kilometers later. Riding solo, he claimed his third Giro stage win overall, while the chasing group was divided. He thus saved his team's victory in the Tour of Italy after captain Primoz Roglic dropped out.

Giro d'Italia: The decision is approaching

The overall ranking of the Giro d'Italia will be decided over the next two days. Tomorrow, on the way to Champoluc, the riders will have to tackle three top-class climbs and a total of over 5.000 meters of elevation. On Saturday, the pros face the queen stage, with the finish in Sestrière. There, the Colle delle Finestre will be the executioner, creating significant time gaps. Let's look back to 2018, when overall leader Simon Yates collapsed, and Chris Foome still managed to win the Giro d'Italia with his legendary solo.

Well this could be the winning move. Nico Denz said ciao a tutti!

There will be no cooperation behind him.#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/PqHagzQrdA - Mihai Simion (@ faustocoppi60) May 29, 2025

