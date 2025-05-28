Cycling: This man will keep us busy for many years to come: Isaac del Toro won the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia and thus further extended his lead in the overall standings.

Del Toro wins ahead of Bardet and Carapaz

For a long time, it looked as if the 16th stage of the Giro d'Italia would be a matter for the breakaway. But after 155 kilometers from San Michele all'Adige to Bormio, the GC riders finally got serious. Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) was hit a few kilometers before the finish by the duo Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost). The leader from Mexico attacked on the final climb to Le Motte, taking only the Ecuadorian with him. Two kilometers from the finish, however, the man in pink also left Carapaz behind. This gave Toro his first stage win in a Grand Tour. Bardet – who almost celebrated his first victory on Italian soil – won the sprint for second place. The group behind him lost only a few seconds, so there were no significant time gaps in the overall standings.

Carapaz & Pellizzari attack Mortirolo

At the Passo del Mortirolo, things got pretty tough even among the favorites. Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) first let his teammates set the pace before attacking himself. The Ecuadorian was able to immediately break away from his opponents and open a gap. Only the Italian Giulio Pellizzari (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) stayed on his rear wheel. In the descent, the German George Steinhauser (EF Education – EasyPost) to drop back to support Carapaz. However, with combined forces, his opponents eventually managed to catch up. The overall leader Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) still had three valuable helpers with him. However, the Spaniard Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG) and the Italian Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious). After the two groups of favorites merged, the UAE – XRG, Q36.5 and Movistar teams kept the pace high, so that the remaining eight escapees around the German Florian Stork (Tudor) were still asked.

DEL TORO SE REVUELV The maglia pink arranca, is on the road of Carapaz and has a tumba abierta on the descenso on busca de Bardet y la Victoria.#GirodItalia pic.twitter.com/pfU3ekcKvP - Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) May 28, 2025