Cycling: Carlos Verona won the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Spaniard was part of a large breakaway group, broke away well before the finish, and celebrated an impressive solo victory. Second place went to German Florian Stork. Isaac del Toro remained in the pink jersey. Primoz Roglic lost time again.

Verona wins as soloist in Asiago

After 219 kilometers from Fiume Veneto to Asiago he was finally able to celebrate. Charles Verona (Lidl – Trek) truly deserved the victory on the 15th stage. As part of a large breakaway group, he broke away from his teammates with an attack and brought victory across the finish line as a soloist. The general classification riders were also active, but there were no time differences among the favorites – apart from Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The Slovenian lost contact early on the final climb and again lost a lot of time. The overall leader, however, once again presented himself confidently. Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG). The man in pink immediately jumped to the rear wheel of every attack and looked even stronger than the actual captain Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG).

Action on Monte Grappa

The finale was already opened up the 25,1-kilometer-long Monte Grappa. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked and Richard Carapaz (EF Education First – EasyPost), Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) and Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) followed him. On the descent, the decimated peloton and this very dangerous group chased him. The fact that Team UAE – XRG was Juan Ayuso and the man in pink was not leading the way, everything came together again. Of course, the lead of the eleven remaining escapees around the German Florian Stork (Tudor) below. After the merge, the situation calmed down, and the gap increased again to over four minutes.

Roglic loses time again

The race started again on the final climb up to Dori. Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) was unable to keep up with the initial acceleration and, despite help from his teammates, was unable to regain the lead. All the other GC riders, however, stayed together after numerous attacks. At the front, Charles Verona (Lidl – Trek) from his companions and drove towards his solo victory. Lidl – Trek thus celebrated another daily victory. This was probably only possible because Captain Julius Ciccone did not compete today.