Cycling: Kasper Asgreen won the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia with an impressive solo performance. The Dane won as a breakaway ahead of the approaching peloton. Several favorites, including Primoz Roglic, lost further time to overall leader Isaac del Toro.

Asgreen celebrates its first win of the season

Almost with announcement Kasper Asgreen (EF Education – EasyPost) won the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Dane – wearing a special helmet – was able to break away from his teammates a few kilometers before the finish. Mirco Maestri (Polti VisitMalta) and Martin Marcellusi (VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè). The 195-kilometer stage from Treviso to Nova Gorica would also prove crucial in the battle for the pink jersey. With 23 kilometers to go, several crashes occurred on a cobblestone section, slowing down several riders and splitting the peloton.

Del Toro extends his lead

Things were very bitter for Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) and Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain – Victorious). The Italians crashed and lost several minutes and thus probably also the chance of a good placing in the overall ranking. Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG) were stopped. The big winner is again Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG). Tomorrow, the riders will travel 219 kilometers from Fiume Veneto to Asiago. The dreaded Monte Grappa will be tackled halfway through the race. Since the section ends on a plateau, there won't be any significant gaps between the top riders – but that's what we thought today, too.