Cycling: Mads Pedersen won the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia in impressive fashion. The Dane was faster in the uphill sprint than Wout van Aert and Isaac del Toro, who thus defended his pink jersey.

Pedersen celebrates his fourth Giro stage win in 2025

This man is in the form of his life. Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) has now won the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia after the first, third and fifth stages. In the extremely steep but short final climb after 180 kilometers from Rovigo to Vicenza, the Dane narrowly beat the Belgian wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike). Third place goes to Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG), who thus further extended his lead in the overall standings. Only shortly before the finish line, Mathias Vacek (Lidl – Trek) and Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) caught the last breakaway riders. Tomorrow, the pros at the Giro d'Italia will have to overcome a few hills in the final third of the race.