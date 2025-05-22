Cycling: Olav Kooij won the twelfth stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Dutchman was perfectly overtaken by his Belgian teammate Wout van Aert.

Kooij celebrates his second Giro stage victory

The twelfth, 172-kilometer stage from Modena to Viadana goes to Olav Kooij (Visma | Lease a Bike). The Dutchman won the bunch sprint ahead of his compatriot Casper van Uden (Picnic PostNL) and the British Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) prevailed. Max Kanter (XDS – Astana) from Germany sprinted to seventh place. Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) from Mexico has once again successfully defended his pink jersey. Tomorrow, the 180-kilometer route from Rovigo to Vicenza awaits. Several challenging hills will be tackled in the final third of the race. The finish line is 800 meters uphill with an average gradient of 7,6 percent.