Cycling: Richard Carapaz won the eleventh stage of the Giro d'Italia. The Ecuadorian attacked on the final climb and managed to finish just seconds ahead of the first large group. Isaac del Toro remained in pink.

Carapaz drives with instinct and wins

The breakaway riders had no chance, but a late attack by Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) was successful. The Ecuadorian won the 186-kilometer stage from Viareggio to Castelnovo ne' Monti with an attack a few kilometers from the finish. A breakaway group of almost 30 riders formed late, but in the first third of the race. However, they would not make it across the finish line ahead of the favorites. UAE Team Emirates kept the pace consistently high. At Alpe San Pellegrino, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) even launched an attack about 100 kilometers from the finish, but the group regrouped. However, it seemed that no one could defend against Carapaz's attack. Just as the breakaway group was caught, he went on the offensive and was never caught again. Ten seconds behind today's winner, del Toro seemingly effortlessly moved into second place. This means he's defending Rosa's lead for another day.

