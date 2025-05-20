Cycling: Daan Hoole won the second time trial of the Giro d'Italia. The Dutchman was somewhat surprisingly faster than top favorite Joshua Tarling in Pisa. Isaac del Toro of Mexico remains the overall leader.

Hoole celebrates first WorldTour victory

win for Dan Hoole (Lidl – Trek). The Dutch time trial champion won the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia. He completed the 28,6-kilometer race from Lucca to Pisa in 32:30 minutes, beating the two Britons. Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) and ethan hayter (Soudal – Quick-Step) finished second and third. The riders who started later had no chance of a better time due to the bad weather. However, in the battle for the pink, all the pros had to deal with similarly difficult conditions. The fastest GC rider was Juan Ayuso (UAE XRG), who almost managed to beat his teammate Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG) to take the leader's jersey. On his big rival Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) he was able to gain further seconds.