Eschborn-Frankfurt: Michael Matthews takes the win

Cycling: Michael Matthews has won the Eschborn-Frankfurt race. The Australian secured the German one-day race, traditionally held on May 1, in a sprint win against a depleted peloton.

Matthews wins ahead of Cort

The 62nd edition of Eschborn – Frankfurt goes to Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla). After 198,7 kilometers from Eschborn to Frankfurt am Main, the Australian successfully prevailed in the sprint of the heavily depleted peloton. The Dane Magnus Court (Uno-X Mobility) and the Spaniard Jon Barrenetxea (Movistar) had to settle for second and third place. The best German was Nico Denz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) in ninth place. Maximilian schachmann (Soudal – Quick-Step) tried his luck on the final climb to the Mammolshain. The German initiated a group of three, but was caught again 18 kilometers from the finish.

