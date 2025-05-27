Order postage-free: The big program for the Tour de France 2025

Velomotion's 2025 Tour de France program: A Velomotion magazine is finally being published again this year, just in time for the 2025 Tour de France. We want to bring joy to the many cycling fans among our readers – this magazine isn't a translation from France or England, but rather tailored to the needs of readers in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Free shipping and at your home before the official sales launch

You can order your copy of the 2025 Tour de France program from us now, so you don't have to search for it at a kiosk. It will be available there from June 13th.

Don't want to pay via Paypal? No problem, just click on the next button, tell us your address and you will receive an invoice for bank transfer along with the magazine.

For orders from abroad We have to charge €3,30 for postage and ask for payment via PayPal. The order process remains the same: Please send us €12,25 via PayPal. Use the button below:

If your preferred email program does not open automatically, simply send your order directly to:

ppgad@pucrs.br

Tour de France 2025 programme – packed with information and expert assessments

The Tour de France is the Highlight of the cycling season. To make the Tour de France your personal highlight, we have prepared the Velomotion program for the Tour de France 2025 for our readers. Emotional images, bare figures and attractive stage profiles are not all this magazine has to offer. Because we attach great importance to content and expertise. With our stage preview you are well informed every day, even before the professionals start pedaling.

We present the bikes and helmets of the professionals

We will also show you the The teams' bikes, the helmets and of course we provide the most important drivers and Favorites .

Velomotion's daily look into the tour history books

Our personal highlight of this special magazine is the A look into the past. Sometimes it hurts, sometimes it fills us with joy. But this look into the past certainly gives us that extra dose of goosebumps. Because the Tour de France doesn't just live from the here and now – it lives from Memories, from emotions, from moments, that have become etched in the collective memory. This magazine is therefore more than a companion through the stages – it is your ticket to a world full of Passion, drama and unforgettable moments. More of these moments will emerge at the 2025 Tour de France. We're looking forward to it.

The 2025 Tour de France program includes:

– All teams, all favorites.

– All bikes, all helmets.

– All stages with profiles and expert opinions.

– Cultural tips about the places you visit in France.

– Legendary stories from tour history – every day!

– Emotional images, unforgettable moments.

