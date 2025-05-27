The new Orbea Rallon models

Product news: In its 185-year history, the Orbea brand has been on the podium in disciplines such as road cycling, mountain biking, triathlon, and—most recently—gravel. Since 2022, Orbea has also been competing in downhill competitions. With the new Rallon, the Basque bike manufacturer is bringing a World Cup-derived bike to market that's affordable for everyone. The Rallon is also available in three promising enduro versions.

With 200 mm of suspension travel front and rear, the Rallon D-LTD is ready for any World Cup course. It's engineered for the big jumps and high speeds of elite racing. The Rallon focuses on chassis performance downhill, with grip and stability to tackle even the toughest DH courses. According to the manufacturer, the kinematics are tuned to reduce pedal kickback, meaning chain tension has minimal impact on the chassis. The position of the rear pivot point decouples the braking forces from the rear triangle, thus reducing brake feedback.

The progressive-linear travel curve, in turn, provides more traction through sensitive response to small bumps, noticeable support in the mid-travel range, and sufficient reserves against bottoming out at the end, according to Orbea in the official press release. The travel curve is also adjustable; depending on the route, between 25% and 30% progressivity can be selected. The Rallon's GravityLink suspension system ensures a low center of gravity. By positioning the shock as low as possible in the frame, the GravityLink system makes the ride feel more stable and controlled.

Orbea Rallon: low center of gravity for more riding control

Because the shock is positioned lower, Orbea was also able to lower the top tube. Combined with a low bottom bracket, this significantly lowers the center of gravity. The GravityLink system comes with a hidden bonus: the ability to add additional weight to the bottom bracket—a trick used by many World Cup mechanic teams. One, two, or all three weights (395 g, 95 g, and 93 g) can be added to increase stability and traction. For trails that require more immediate response and acceleration, the weights can be easily removed.

The Rallon is available in four frame sizes (S, M, L, XL) and four variants. In addition to the downhill rocket, Orbea also offers three enduro versions of the Rallon: with the same frame, but with a 180 mm fork and 170 mm rear suspension travel. All models are available in three color options: White Chic - Diamond Black (Gloss) M6, Aloha Green - Fantasy Purple C. View (Gloss) M7, and Nickel (Matte) - Nickel Chrome (Gloss) M8. The DH model D-LTD is priced at €7.999, while the enduro models range from €5.399 to €9.999 for the top-of-the-line E-LTD model.

Web: www.orbea.com