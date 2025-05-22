E-MTB/ Test: The new Nicolai S18 Swift expands the German manufacturer's e-mountain bike portfolio and is aimed at riders for whom no trail is too extreme and no descent too fast. A true full-throttle machine, the S18 Swift promises plenty of power for challenging terrain with 180 mm of travel and the latest Bosch Performance Line CX drive. We were able to get our hands on the new e-MTB at the Riva Bike Festival for our first impressions.

The heart of the design: frame construction and well-thought-out details

As is typical of Nicolai, the S18 Swift is built on a German-welded aluminum frame. The frame uses robust 7020-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum, which, according to the manufacturer, has approximately 30% higher tensile strength and a 20% higher elastic limit than the 6061-T6 alloy commonly used in bicycle construction. The typically prominent welds and precise, partially hollow-milled CNC components are testament to the manufacturing quality and focus on durability.

A special feature is the comparatively slim down tube, made possible by the permanently integrated Bosch PowerTube battery with a capacity of 600 Wh. This design also contributes to weight reduction; the S18 Swift in size M is said to weigh just 23.7 kg in standard configuration. The size L model tested here is likely to be close to the 24 kg mark. Of course, the battery, which cannot be removed without removing the motor, can somewhat limit the range of applications.

Those seeking greater range can opt for the optional Bosch PowerMore 250 Wh Range Extender, which increases the total capacity to 850 Wh and attaches to the bottle cage mount on the down tube. However, this requires the removal of the bottle cage. A second standard mount under the top tube is provided for a tool kit.

The integration of the new Bosch Kiox 400C display into the top tube is particularly successful. It sits completely flat and without any bulk in a welded-in pocket – one of the most beautiful integrations of this display we've seen to date. The system is controlled via the familiar, wireless mini remote on the handlebar. Other thoughtful details include cable routing that doesn't run through the headset, a new frame protector, and a particularly elegant magnetic cover for the charging port.

Drive and motor: Concentrated power for steep climbs and fast descents

The Nicolai S18 Swift is powered by the latest generation Bosch Performance Line CX motor. Currently offering 85 Nm and 600 watts of maximum power, this summer it will receive a performance upgrade to up to 100 Nm and a peak power of 750 W. This performance upgrade was already installed on the test bike, resulting in a significantly noticeable increase in performance.

Chassis: Sovereignty on demanding trails

The Nicolai S18 Swift features 180 mm of front and rear travel, with 190 mm optionally available at the front. The "Factory" configuration presented here features Fox Factory suspension. A Fox 38 fork with Grip X2 damping is used at the front, while the new Fox Float X2 shock with a trunnion design (225 x 70 mm) with a custom tune for the S18 Swift is used at the rear.

The Horst-Link rear suspension is said to offer variable progression, combining sensitive response with a well-defined mid-stroke and bottom-out protection to optimally utilize the entire travel. According to Nicolai, the kinematics are designed to provide maximum traction and pedaling efficiency on climbs with an ideal anti-squat characteristic, while also allowing full use of the travel at high speeds on downhill.

Geometry: Progressive according to the “Geolution Trail Concept”

The geometry of the S18 Swift is based on the "Geolution Trail Concept" developed by Nicolai and is reminiscent of the S16 MGU in terms of its characteristics – albeit significantly more downhill-oriented. The long main frame, in particular, requires some physical effort on the trail, although the bike is likely to be somewhat more accessible and intuitive than previous Nicolai geometries.

A long main frame (reach approx. 500 mm for size L, 497.5 mm according to the manufacturer) is combined with a steep seat angle of 77.8° (size L), which is designed to provide a comfortable and central seating position. The front of the bike is relatively high, which is designed to provide a high level of comfort and safety off-road. The head angle is 63.7° (size L at 63.7°), which is appropriate for the suspension travel and ensures smooth riding at high speeds.

The S18 Swift comes standard with a mullet wheel design (29 inches front, 27.5 inches rear). However, it's possible to retrofit the bike to a full 29-inch wheel configuration, which can be adjusted using mutators. A positive feature is the adjustable chainstay length, which should ensure comparable handling in every frame size. In size M, the chainstay length is 440 mm. The straight, full-length seat tube allows for the use of dropper posts with up to 250 mm travel.

Equipment of the “Factory” variant

The Nicolai S18 Swift is offered exclusively in a "Factory" configuration. In addition to the aforementioned Fox Factory suspension and Sram AXS GX Eagle Transmission, this includes robust DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline aluminum wheels and Continental Kryptotal tires (Kryptotal-F Enduro Soft 29"x2.4" front, Kryptotal-R Enduro Soft 27.5"x2.4" rear). Magura MT7 Pro HC brakes with 220 mm rotors at the front and 203 mm rotors at the rear provide the necessary stopping power. A BikeYoke dropper post (size S: 160 mm, M-XXL: 185 mm or 213 mm travel), a SQLab 60X Ergowave Active saddle and 70X grips, and an Acros Gothic cockpit (780 mm handlebar, 40 mm stem) round out the high-quality spec.

frame S18 7020-T6 aluminum suspension fork Fox 38 Factory GripX2 Drive Bosch CX Gen5 Rechargeable battery 600 Wh Suspension shocks Fox X2 Factory Wheels DT Swiss HX 1501 Spline Tire VR Continental Kryptotal-F Soft Tire HR Continental Kryptotal-Re Soft derailleur Sram GX Eagle Transmission Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Crank Sram GX Eagle 160 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Magura MT7 Brake discs Magura MDR-P 220/203 mm Seat post BikeYoke Divine 185 / 213 mm Saddle SQlab 6OX Ergowave Active Stem Acros Gothic Links Acros Gothic

First driving impressions: Active and confidence-inspiring

The short test ride on the rocky trails around Lake Garda showed that the Nicolai S18 Swift demands an active ride. Due to the long geometry, it's necessary to consciously shift your weight to get enough pressure on the front wheel. If you're not paying attention or on loose surfaces, the front wheel can easily slip away.

However, when the bike unfolds its potential, especially on steep and fast climbs, it offers tremendous smoothness and confidence. The 180 mm of suspension travel provides ample reserves. The high front end not only ensures a comfortable seating position for a relaxed ride, but also contributes to relatively intuitive handling on the trail for such a progressive bike. Compared to older Nicolai geometries, which were often quite challenging to handle, the S18 Swift feels more accessible without denying its sophisticated character.

Price, availability and customization

The Nicolai S18 Swift in the "Factory" configuration presented here is available for just under €11.000. A price that is in the high-end segment, but given the German production, the high-quality components, and the frame technology offered, this isn't entirely surprising for connoisseurs of the brand. A frameset will also be available, but a price had not been determined at the time of testing. As is typical with Nicolai, special requests and customizations are possible. Customers can choose from a wide range of powder-coating colors or opt for a "Factory Raw" aluminum finish. Component modifications can also be implemented in consultation with Nicolai.