Giveaway/Test: The Diversion collection from Mons Royale is a merino-brushed bike line that combines performance, comfort, and sustainability. Designed for long rides and challenging trails, the collection's items feature merino-technical fabrics, sophisticated fits, and smart details. Two pieces—the Diversion Merino Trail Pants and the Diversion Merino Wind Jacket—have already won the 2024 ISPO Award. We're giving away three Mons Royale Diversion sets consisting of the Merino Trail Pants, the Merino Wind Jacket, and the Merino Bike Jersey.

The Mons Royale Diversion Collection in review

Mons Royale has always relied on merino wool as a natural performance fiber. The Diversion collection combines fully articulated cuts with breathable, temperature-regulating merino fabrics – ideal for changeable weather and sweat management on the bike. The line includes pants, jackets, and jerseys in coordinated colors such as Dark Olive, Black, and Desert Sage, and combines merino wool with robust, recycled synthetic fibers for durability and weather protection.

Diversion Merino Trail Pants

The Diversion Merino Trail Pants impress with their carefully coordinated material combination of Merino Wool and Nylon Stretch (48% nylon, 28% recycled nylon, 18% Merino Wool, 6% elastane; 155 g/m²), which on the one hand ensures natural temperature regulation, moisture management, and odor resistance, while on the other hand, its high abrasion resistance ensures durability on demanding trails. Their ergonomic on-bike fit with pre-shaped knees and stretch inserts allows full freedom of movement, while the elastic, adjustable waistband with slide-lock closure guarantees a secure, non-slip fit. The functional features are rounded out by tapered ankle cuffs and easily accessible zippered pockets with mesh ventilation, which ensure fresh air even on sweaty climbs.

Diversion Merino Wind Jacket

The Diversion Merino Wind Jacket combines Merino Shift—a lightweight, temperature-regulating merino polyester-nylon blend (52% Merino Wool, 35% Recycled Polyester, 13% Nylon; 140 g/m²)—with strategically placed Pertex Quantum wind panels made from 100% recycled nylon and a C0 DWR finish to shed wind and moisture without snagging. The relaxed fit with a drop tail extends the back to ensure optimal coverage even when crouched down, while the adjustable hood is designed to fit under a helmet without obstructing peripheral vision. For maximum flexibility in changeable weather, the jacket packs easily into its own hood, keeping it handy and compact in your pack. Last but not least, the ISPO Award 2024 underlines the successful combination of innovative use of materials and well-thought-out design.

Diversion Merino Bike Jersey Short Sleeve

The Diversion Merino Bike Jersey in short sleeves is based on the same Merino Shift composition (52% Merino Wool, 35% Recycled Polyester, 13% Nylon; 140 g/m²) and harnesses the natural benefits of Merino Wool to regulate temperature, wick away moisture, and minimize odor. A close, riding-position-adapted cut with side slits and a dropped back panel guarantees optimal fit and comfort, while flat-lock seams at the neck and sleeves reduce chafing and increase durability in high-stress areas. Breathable mesh panels under the armpits ensure effective air circulation, and a goggle wipe hidden in the hem offers practical added value while on the go.

The Mons Royale Diversion Set in our test consists of the Merino Trail Pants, the Wind Jacket, and the short-sleeved Bike Jersey. It was tested during several e-bike rides in varied terrain and changeable weather conditions. The goal was to test its functionality, comfort, and suitability for everyday use.

The pants proved to be robust yet very flexible. The close-fitting, pre-shaped cut offers sufficient freedom of movement without slipping or constricting. The merino nylon material impressed with its comfortable feel, effective temperature regulation, and high breathability – especially on longer climbs with e-bike assistance. Practical features such as the mesh-ventilated zippered pockets and the adjustable waistband proved useful for everyday trail riding. The pants also performed well in terms of abrasion resistance – even after contact with gravel and branches, they showed hardly any signs of wear.

The windbreaker was particularly effective in cooler temperatures and on windy descents. The combination of a merino inner lining and a wind-resistant Pertex® outer material offered noticeable protection while maintaining good air circulation. The hood is helmet-compatible without restricting the field of vision. Another plus point: The jacket can be compactly stowed away in its own hood and takes up hardly any space in your backpack – a clear advantage in changing weather conditions during longer tours.

The jersey impressed with its pleasant, soft feel and effective moisture management. Even during sweaty rides, it remained pleasantly dry, and thanks to the odor-inhibiting properties of the merino wool, no unpleasant odor was noticeable. The extended back and side slits ensured a good fit on the bike. Additional features such as the integrated goggle wipe underscore the jersey's sophisticated functionality.

The Diversion Set from Mons Royale offers a balanced combination of comfort, function, and style for active cyclists – especially on longer or changeable e-bike tours. The high-quality materials and sophisticated craftsmanship make the collection a compelling choice in technical merino clothing for trail riding.

