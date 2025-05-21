Leatt enters the components market

Product news: After four years of intensive development, the protective gear and clothing manufacturer Leatt is now entering the components market. Whether pedals, stems, handlebars, or grips, the brand offers a substantial product selection for the all-mountain and gravity segments, including titanium options. The focus is on maximum stability and minimal weight, combined with clean design and robust engineering.

The key players in the new Leatt line are the CeraMAG components: these are pedals and stems made of a CERAmic-coated magnesium alloy. Magnesium is a very lightweight, structural metal with high strength that is 100% recyclable. According to the manufacturer, the additional ceramic coating ensures maximum wear and corrosion resistance. And while the developers were at it: why not add corresponding aluminum versions to the portfolio in addition to the magnesium?

The CeraMAG version of the flat pedals weighs just 284 grams per pair with titanium axles and 338 grams with chromoly steel axles. The aluminum versions (available in silver, black, and bronze) weigh 381 grams with steel axles, according to the manufacturer.

The clipless pedals are available in three versions: the Endurance pedal has no platform, the AllMtn has a small platform, and the Gravity has a large platform. Each pedal is also available in a CeraMAG version, but only the Endurance pedal is available with titanium axles.

The CeraMAG Ti stem features titanium bolts. It weighs 100 grams at 33 mm, 103 grams at 40 mm, and 111 grams at 50 mm. Stems with stainless steel bolts are also available, in both CeraMAG and aluminum versions.

Leatt is also releasing a grip-bar combo. The handlebars feature an attractive design with a mix of shot-blasted and polished sections. Included are the ReaFlex 6.0 grips, which are also available separately.

Availability

All aluminum components are now available

CeraMAG pedals will be available within the next month

CeraMAG stems will be available from July 2025

Prices

Flat pedals: from EUR 169 (aluminum) to EUR 319 (CeraMAG Ti)

Endurance clipless pedals: from EUR 159,00 (aluminum) to EUR 339,00 (CeraMAG Ti)

All Mountain clipless pedals: from EUR 189,00 (aluminum) to EUR 259,00 (CeraMAG)

Gravity clipless pedals: from EUR 199,00 (aluminum) to EUR 269,00 (CeraMAG)

Stems: from EUR 129,00 (aluminum) to EUR 239,00 (CeraMAG Ti in 33 mm)

Handles: EUR 29.99

Grip-Bar Combination: EUR 119,00

Web: www.leatt.com