The first Jan Ullrich Cycling Festival surprised its guests with a host of celebrities and offered an interesting program. Whether dining with the stars of the Tour de France or pedaling, those who attended could finally feel like they were part of the cycling world.

All photos Sauser Event GmbH / Sebastian Schnitzler

A celebration of cycling in Bad Dürrheim: Numerous celebrities on two wheels and hundreds of enthusiastic fans packed the Black Forest town last weekend for the first Jan Ullrich Cycling Festival. One could almost have thought the Rostock redhead's Tour de France victory hadn't already been 28 years ago, with so many people celebrating "Ulle" at his grand entrance amidst a circle of former competitors and colleagues – who have long since become friends.

Ullrich's nemesis Lance Armstrong, his old mentor and coach Rudy Pevenage, his esteemed assistants Udo Bölts and Andreas Klöden, former professional cyclists like Danilo Hondo and Jörg Ludewig, and even the 2012 Tour de France winner, Sir Bradley Wiggins – they all made their way to the Black Forest to share old stories, chat with fans, and, of course, ride their bikes. Unfortunately, the host had to decline: After a training crash and a broken collarbone, Jan Ullrich had his left arm in a sling and was forced to let the large field go.

Sporty bike tour with the pros

On Sunday, the second day of the festival, the team set off on a nearly 30-kilometer circuit, which the cycling star's guests could complete up to four times. With 320 meters of elevation gain per lap, it was quite challenging. Of course, the cycling elite were at the front, but even those at the back of the field gave their all to stay close and be part of the action. After all, when do you ever get the chance to ride in the slipstream of some of the best racers of all time?

Those who didn't want to get on their bikes could enjoy the varied supporting program, which included a BMX show and a go-kart course for the younger visitors. And so, there were only happy faces on this May weekend in Bad Dürrheim. The riders enjoyed the wonderful feeling of still receiving such support, even years after retiring from active racing, and the fans were happy to be in the thick of things for a change – riding handlebar to handlebar with their idols of yesteryear instead of just being another face in the crowd on the side of the road. Those who had participated in the "Dinner of Legends" on Saturday evening, in particular, experienced a veritable cycling initiation this weekend.

Now the wait for 2026 begins – and we'll be excited to see who Jan Ullrich can mobilize next year. Cycling fans of all ages are already looking forward to it!

www.jan-ullrich-cycling.festival.com