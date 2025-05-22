Spectrum: Under the motto "A love for life," the Home of Trails Graubünden is launching an emotional bike campaign. The goal is for mountain bikers from all over Germany to fall in love with the Home of Trails Graubünden and discover the diverse destinations in a fun way. The centerpiece of the campaign is an interactive quiz that reveals your inner biker.

Six regions, six trail personalities – and one great love on two wheels: With "A Love for Life," the Home of Trails Graubünden is launching a new bike campaign that charmingly combines trail feeling, personality, and region. But of course, not everyone wants the same thing on the trail. Some seek adrenaline, others tranquility. Some need crew vibes, others wide open spaces. This is precisely where the interactive quiz comes in – with six lovingly developed bike types:

Adventurers: wild & untamed

Connoisseurs: relaxed & stylish

Romantics: deep & calm

Sociable: communal & warm

Alpine flow lover: soft & natural

Bike-a-Holic: focused & fast

In six questions, the quiz reveals your inner biker – and which part of Graubünden is your perfect match. The campaign combines digital interaction with creator-driven storytelling. Well-known MTB creators like Jasper Jauch, Andibinbiken, and Freerideflo go on "dates" with the regions – tailored to their bike type. The result isn't a commercial, but a format that creates closeness. The regions are portrayed as personalities – charming, a bit cheeky, and, of course, trail-loving.

Join now and win a bike holiday

The quiz is now available free of charge. All participants have the chance to win a biking holiday in their match region – including accommodation, cable car tickets, a guide, and, of course, plenty of biking fun. The quiz can be accessed at https://graubuenden.typeform.com/to/UBSIXy6V?

A love for life: Home of Trails Graubünden campaign video