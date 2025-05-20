Product news: With the Hautoo PRO, the Bavarian manufacturer presents a bicycle cargo trailer specifically designed for demanding users. This model combines high load capacity with sophisticated design and sustainable manufacturing. We're giving away a trailer for your everyday and leisure adventures.
Robust construction and high payload
The Hautoo Pro features a sturdy construction that allows for a maximum load of 67,5 kg with a weight of just 12,5 kg. The spacious loading area is made of robust aluminum sheet and is complemented by side rails that provide additional safety during transport. The 5-way adjustable headrest allows for adaptation to various load sizes and shapes.
Innovative brake and clutch systems
For safe handling, especially with heavy loads and in mountainous terrain, the Hautoo Pro is equipped with an overrun brake with disc brakes. It connects to the bike via a coupling from the renowned manufacturer Weber, known for its reliability and ease of use.
High-quality tires and driving comfort
The trailer's 20-inch wheels are fitted with Schwalbe Big Apple tires, which, thanks to their integrated puncture protection and stainless steel spokes, ensure durability and comfort. This feature ensures a smooth ride even on uneven surfaces.
Sustainable production and social responsibility
Hautoo places great importance on sustainability and social responsibility. Most of the Hautoo Pro's components are manufactured in Europe, many of them in Germany. Final assembly takes place in collaboration with the Wendelstein Werkstätten in Rosenheim, a Caritas facility that supports people with mental illnesses in their reintegration into the workforce.
Technical data at a glance
- Size: width 79 cm, length 92 cm (unfolded 124,5 cm)
- load area: Width 50,5 cm, length 82,7 cm
- Wheel Size: 20 inches
- Weight12,5 kg
- maximum weight allowed80 kg
- Maximum payload67,5 kg
The Hautoo Pro is compatible with bikes with wheel sizes between 20 and 29 inches and comes partially pre-assembled. Detailed assembly instructions and the required special tools are included.
