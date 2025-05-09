Test / Jacket: Anyone who rides their mountain bike in all weather conditions needs a jacket that can take a beating. Halti, a Finnish manufacturer, is entering the race with the Shelter Stormwall 3L, a jacket advertised as lightweight, versatile, and water-repellent. Thanks to its windproof Stormwall material and excellent breathability, it's designed to be suitable not only for biking but also for other outdoor adventures. But does it live up to its promise when it's all about the trails for months on end? We took a close look at the jacket and tested it extensively.

Material, processing and ecological aspects

Halti uses a 3-layer laminate with Stormwall® ripstop fabric. The material is made from 100% recycled polyester – this is where Halti scores points for sustainability, which is underscored by its bluesign® certification and PFC-free waterproofing (part of the "THINK ahead" initiative). At around 400 grams, the jacket feels pleasantly light and relatively thin. The workmanship gives a high-quality and robust impression, as you would expect in this price range. The slightly brushed interior provides a pleasant feel against the skin.

How does it fit? Checking the fit and cut

Although labeled "Regular Fit," we found the cut to be sporty and modern. The jacket fits well without restricting freedom of movement on the bike. A really good feature: The slightly longer back cut reliably protects against drafts and spray, even in a sporty riding position. The sleeves are long enough, even for taller riders, and fit well with gloves. The cut makes it clear: The Shelter Stormwall isn't just a bike jacket, but a multi-talented jacket that also works for everyday wear.

Waterproof and breathable? Weather protection put to the test

First things first: The jacket is waterproof. Even in persistent or heavy rain, it performed impressively during the test period; water simply beaded off. Although described as "only" water-repellent, it delivered the performance you'd expect from a rain jacket. It's also windproof—a blessing in cool winds or on fast descents.

And the breathability? Halti specifies a strong 20.000 g/m²/24h. In our experience, the breathability is decent during moderate exercise. However, when things get really strenuous, such as on long uphill climbs, the jacket reaches its limits, and it becomes noticeably warm underneath. This is where the lack of ventilation openings, for example, under the arms, takes its toll. While this isn't uncommon in this jacket class, it would have been a clear improvement for pure mountain biking. It's a shame.

The Halti Shelter Stormwall in tough everyday MTB use

We used the jacket continuously for several months – on autumn trails and on winter rides. Its strength lies in its versatility. On cool days, it provides amazing warmth for its light weight, thanks to the windproof material and brushed interior. With a suitable midlayer underneath, it's perfectly suitable for active winter tours. The good cut and freedom of movement pay off off-road. An important detail for bikers: the hood is large enough to comfortably pull over a helmet without overly restricting your field of vision. Reflective elements increase visibility.

Details: hood, pockets, etc.

In addition to the well-designed hood, the jacket offers adjustable hem and sleeves. There are plenty of pockets. The zippers work smoothly and are padded to keep out wind and moisture. All the usual features are on board.