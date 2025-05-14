Test / E-MTB: Haibike is reshuffling the decks in its AllMtn series. In addition to the well-known models with Bosch or Yamaha motors, the AllMtn TRN/IQ with the Pinion motor-gearbox unit (MGU) is now rolling out. The AllMtn bikes are considered the Swiss Army knives of the Haibike portfolio – versatile e-MTBs for sporty use. We took a look at what the new addition with the Pinion MGU can do.

Frame and design: Carbon from Europe

With the AllMtn TRN/IQ, Haibike relies on a completely new full carbon frame. Both the main frame and the rear triangle are made of this lightweight material. A cool detail: the frame is manufactured in Portugal rather than in the Far East – respect for this step! Visually, Haibike goes its own way. The lines are modern, with striking edges on the head tube. The new rear triangle system, with the shock that protrudes upwards from the top tube, is also an eye-catcher. Haibike has done a great job integrating the rather bulky Pinion MGU. Cables and hoses are concealed inside the frame through the headset, as is currently common practice. Rubber elements protect the frame at the rear. The bike is approved for a total weight of up to 150 kg and falls into ASTM Category 4 – so it can get a bit wild at times.

Drive: Pinion MGU with 800 Wh battery

The heart of the bike is clearly the Pinion MGU E1.12. It combines a mid-drive motor with up to 85 Nm of torque (average, varies slightly depending on the gear) with an integrated 12-speed gearbox. The gearshift center offers a whopping 600% gear range. Shifting is done electronically via a thumb lever on the handlebar, which feels high-quality. A major advantage of the gearbox unit: you can also shift gears while stationary or on a descent – ​​anyone who has tried this will quickly miss it. Instead of a chain, there is a low-maintenance carbon belt. The additional weight of the MGU (approx. 4,1 kg) compared to conventional drivetrains is partially compensated for by the omission of the rear derailleur and cassette, which ensures a more central center of gravity.

Power is supplied by a FitTube 800 battery with – the name suggests – 800 Wh. The energy storage unit is removable and located in the down tube, protected by a flap painted in the frame color – something you don't often see. A rubber seal keeps out dirt and water, and a lock secures the battery. At approximately 3,8 kg, the Fit battery is also extremely lightweight despite its aluminum casing. Charging is done via a port underneath the motor.

Information about the system is provided by the Fit Master Node display in the top tube, and the support levels are controlled via the Fit Remote Pure on the handlebars. A rocker switch allows you to switch between the different levels.

Haibike AllMtn TRN/IQ: Features in detail

Our test bike was the top-of-the-line Haibike AllMtn CF 11 TRN/IQ, a model that retails for around €10.000. Haibike's suspension is top-of-the-line: a RockShox ZEB Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock provide 160 mm of travel. The bike rolls on DT Swiss H 1900 wheels in a mullet setup (29" front, 27,5" rear). Braking is provided by Magura MT5 brakes and MDR-P rotors. The dropper post in size L offers a respectable 170 mm of travel. We really liked the choice of tires: Continental Kryptotal in the robust Enduro version front and rear – a top tire with good grip and low wear. Equipped as such, our test bike, with a frame size L and without pedals, weighs a respectable 24,6 kg. This makes it – based on the battery capacity – currently the lightest e-MTB with the Pinion MGU.

frame Haibike AllMtn TRN/IQ suspension fork RockShox ZEB Ultimate Drive Pinion MGU E1.12 Rechargeable battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks Rock Shox Super Deluxe Ultimate Wheels DT Swiss H1900 Tire VR Continental Kryptotal Enduro Soft Tire HR Continental Kryptotal Enduro Soft derailleur Pinion MGU Gear levers Pinion TE-1 Crank Pinion 165 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Magura MT5 Brake discs Magura MDR-P 203/203 mm Seat post Limotech A4H 170mm (L) Saddle Seal Royal Live Stem Haibike The Stem++ Links Haibike TheBar+++

Those looking to save money can opt for the AllMtn CF 10 TRN/IQ for €8.500. It features the same frame but a slightly slimmed-down spec, including a RockShox Psylo Gold fork, Super Deluxe Select+ shock, and TRP Slate brakes.

On the trail: Comfortable tourer with tough qualities

How does the Pinion all-rounder ride? Surprisingly comfortable! Despite the downhill-oriented geometry (64° head angle, 485 mm reach in L), the riding position is pleasantly upright. Haibike strikes a good balance here: The bike feels at home on tours, but is also not afraid of sporty trail use.

The AllMtn TRN/IQ particularly excels on flatter, technical trails with roots and steps. The rear end is sensitive, generates plenty of traction, and is comfortable. It conveys a sense of security and invites you to simply explore new trails. When things get really tough downhill, the chassis shows its resilience. Only at high speed does the rear end sometimes feel a bit ponderous and not quite as composed as on specialized enduro bikes—but this fits the all-round character.

Thanks to the belt drive, the bike is whisper-quiet downhill – wonderful! However, uphill, the Pinion MGU makes its presence felt, at least in gears 1 to 4. Here, it's clearly audible. In the middle gears (5-8), the noise level is on par with other powerful mid-drive motors; in the higher gears, it becomes almost inaudible. The shift pauses during the double gear jumps (4/5 and 8/9) are noticeable if you briefly pedal into the void. This wasn't a problem in our test, but it might annoy technical climbers.

Where there's light, there's also shadow: Considering the €10.000 price tag, we would have preferred more powerful brakes than the Magura MT5 on the top model. The DT Swiss H 1900 wheels are also solid, but more entry-level in this price range. The cable routing through the headset is functional, but not for everyone. And the low-mounted belt tensioner could theoretically be compromised in heavy impacts, although we didn't experience any issues during testing.