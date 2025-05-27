Cycling: On the way to San Valentino, several dreams were shattered at the Giro d'Italia today. Primoz Roglic dropped out, and Juan Ayuso lost a lot of time. Team Astana, with the two Italians Christian Scaroni and Lorenzo Fortunato, snatched the stage one-two. And although Isaac del Toro remained in pink, Richard Carapaz was the big winner.

Scaroni wins ahead of teammate Fortunato

A lot happened on the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia: bad weather, crashes, and abandonments. After 203 kilometers from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino, Team Astana can celebrate a one-two finish. The two Italians Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana) and Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) left their companions no chance today after four climbs. On the final climb, Scaroni was the first to break away, followed later by Fortunato, who also has the climber's jersey virtually secured. From the group of favorites, the young Italian Giulio Pellizzari (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) as the strongest pros. With explosive attacks, they were able to distance themselves from their opponents in the final climb. Simon yates (Visma | Lease a Bike) should finish ahead of Leader Isaac del Toro (UAE – XRG), which means the favorites at the front are now even closer together.

Ayuso left behind early

He was one of the big favorites for the overall victory, but now his dream is over. Juan Ayuso (UAE – XRG) was dropped 44 kilometers from the finish. As the climb began, the pace was already too high for the Spaniard. The EF Education – EasyPost and Ineos Grenadiers teams recognized that Ayuso was already visibly struggling on the previous climbs. By increasing the pace further, they were able to distance themselves from him. Since the young Spaniard lost several minutes today, he will no longer have a chance of a podium finish in the overall standings. Thymen Arensmann (Ineos Grenadiers) from the Netherlands got it.

Roglic abandons the Giro d'Italia

Unfortunately, he is no longer taking part in the Giro d'Italia Primois Roglic (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The Slovenian crashed on today's stage and abandoned the race. Also dropping out were, among others, Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers), Paul Magnier (Soudal – Quick Step) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis).

