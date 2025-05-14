Bicycle tire lever test: Mounting stubborn tires turns many bikers into true acrobats. Who hasn't experienced this?! To keep the stubborn tire bead in place, they desperately use their knees, elbows, or other body parts to help. Really, all they need is an extra pair of hands. The designers at Crankbrothers probably thought the same thing, and with the Slider Tire Lever Kit, they launched just such a tire lever with that certain something extra.

Crankbrothers Slider Tire Lever Kit: First Impression

The set consists of two tire levers and two sliders each for thin or thick rim walls. Made of reinforced nylon, the tire levers feature a flat scoop, a spoke hook, and a snap-together function discreetly "integrated" into the Crankbrothers logo. The elongated recesses accommodate two sliders. This brings us to the special feature of the set. The sliders, also called bead or tire pushers, secure the tire bead on the rim while you work, preventing the tire from slipping. Like a second pair of hands, the small sliders hold the tire in place.

The bicycle tire lever in the test

The tire levers fit comfortably in the hand and, thanks to the flat blade, slide easily under the tire bead. Ease of use is also a top priority with the spoke hook. Once it's secured, almost nothing can throw the tire lever off course. We were particularly impressed by the little sliders. As small and unobtrusive as they are, their effect is fantastic. Where the tire bead would otherwise repeatedly slip, these "extra hands" hold the tire reliably in place. This makes work much easier, making even stubborn tire-rim combinations less daunting.