Compact bicycle alarm system from Pearl tested

Bicycle alarm system test: Crooks, villains, and scoundrels are known to be up to no good. This includes thieves who particularly target bicycles and e-bikes. Many thieves don't even stop at garages and basements when practicing their "trade." It becomes especially critical when the bike is left outside, whether for just a few minutes or for hours. With the compact VisorTech alarm system, the multi-seller Pearl aims to remedy this situation. Our test shows whether this can be achieved.

The online retailer Pearl carries virtually everything that can simplify life. From household items to PCs to solar panels, you'll find virtually everything you need—or at least think you need—here. So it's hardly surprising that the range includes a multifunctional alarm system for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles—for an incredible €16,99. Included in the price are a remote control, a small screwdriver, adhesive pads, and cable ties. All that's required are three AAA batteries from the company's own stock.

To install the batteries, you first need to remove the screw securing the alarm system's housing cover using the included screwdriver. We were spared this step: in our case, the screw was rolling back and forth in the packaging. The second step is to pry off the housing cover – a suitable tool is also included for this. After inserting the batteries and closing the cover, the Pearl bicycle alarm system can be put into operation.

Measuring approximately 95 x 42 x 23 millimeters, it's easy to find a place for the alarm system. The question is: visible or hidden? Both options are advantageous: visible serves as a deterrent, hidden more for the element of surprise. Thanks to IP65 (protection against water jets), a wide variety of positions on the bike are possible. However, mounting should be done using the Velcro straps. The alarm system has special eyelets for this purpose. With the adhesive pads, the alarm system disappears faster than you can blink on rough trails.

By the way, don't forget to bring the remote control with you on your trip – without it, you won't be able to arm or disarm the alarm system. If you want to change the factory settings, you'll also have to do so with the remote control – no inputs can be made on the device itself. While setting up the system isn't convenient, it is functional. In addition to the shock sensitivity, you can also adjust the volume and signal tone, and activate or calibrate the SOS function. In SOS mode, the alarm system detects an inclination of more than 45°.

The entire product comes without any bells and whistles. There's neither a GPS tracker nor an LCD display, which would make setting up and viewing the status much easier. However, great importance was placed on reliable functionality during the device's development. Depending on the selected sensitivity, the small device reacts immediately to vibrations – and at up to 113 dB, it's incredibly loud. The quality is also impressive, and the alarm system's robust casing can even withstand the weight of an 80 kg person lying on the floor.

Conclusion VisorTech bicycle alarm system from Pearl

Small, functional, and extremely affordable at €16,99: the alarm system offered by Pearl scores highly for its reliability and very loud alarm sound. However, the product is not recommended as a standalone theft protection, but rather as an additional anti-theft device for a bicycle lock. This combination, however, makes it very difficult for crooks, villains, and scoundrels to steal your bike.

Web: www.pearl.de