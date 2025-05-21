Deuter Rogla 5 vest-like lightweight backpack for MTB and Gravel

Product news: Ambitious gravel and cross-country bikers prefer a very sporty saddle position. However, in riding situations where minimal weight and maximum freedom of movement are required, conventional touring or enduro backpacks seem completely oversized. The decisive advantage of the new Deuter Rogla 5 over conventional bike backpacks: its vest-like design is designed to aerodynamically hug the body like a second skin.

Vest-style backpacks have long been standard among trail runners. Now these practical lightweight packs are also increasingly gaining popularity among cyclists. With the Rogla 5, Deuter offers a solution for athletic, endurance-oriented gravel and cross-country bikers. It offers space for a 2-liter hydration bladder and everything else you need for long, athletic day trips with minimal gear. According to Deuter, the backpack weighs just 350 grams.

Individually adjustable chest straps and the adjustable, elastic side rib belt allow the Rogla 5 to be precisely tailored to your body shape. This allows for easy breathing when the pace is pushed to the limit. The Rogla 5 is therefore also perfectly suited for MTB and gravel races, as well as bike marathons. The vest-like fit ensures easy access to the jersey pockets on the back.

Breathable shoulder straps and a weight-optimized back system with breathable mesh material and vents ensure effective ventilation on the upper body. Separate pockets on the straps allow quick access to your smartphone, energy bars, or gels. The designers even included a goggle holder, an air pump holder, and a helmet attachment.

Like other current Deuter backpacks, the Rogla 5 is manufactured without PFAS. This Bluesign product is therefore a good choice in terms of sustainability. This is demonstrated by the Green Button and ClimatePartner certifications. The vest-like lightweight backpack is available for €100,00 in grove-ivy (green) or graphite-shale (gray). Deuter recommends the backpack for a body height of 170 to 195 cm.

Web: www.deuter.com