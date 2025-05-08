E-MTB / Test: The Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 HPC TM 800 rolls out onto the starting line as a dedicated downhill-oriented e-mountain bike, following in the footsteps of the Stereo Hybrid 160. With a completely redesigned platform, it's aimed at riders looking for a truly capable e-MTB for the toughest terrain. Despite a price that's almost surprisingly affordable for this class, can the bike truly impress on the trail?

Technical data and features: What's inside?

There's no question that the Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 is designed as a purebred e-enduro. This is immediately apparent from the whopping 170 mm of front and rear suspension travel. Cube consistently uses a mullet setup for all frame sizes – a 29-inch front wheel for good rollover characteristics and a more agile 27,5-inch rear wheel (650B).

The heart of the One77 HPC TM 800, the frame, is made of carbon, while the rear triangle is made of robust aluminum. This combination is also familiar from the Stereo Hybrid One44 and has proven itself in numerous other e-MTBs in the past. If you look closely, you'll definitely notice a visual resemblance to its smaller brother, the Cube Stereo Hybrid One44.

In addition to a kickstand mount, Cube's proprietary X-Connect standard on the headset adds a touch of everyday usability. Hidden beneath a small cover is a powered connector for compatible headlights. Unfortunately, a universal cable for third-party lights isn't currently available.

The bike's payload is a solid 125 kg and it can also be used with a trailer.

Bosch CX Gen 5 with large battery

Propulsion is provided by the renowned Bosch CX Gen 5, delivering a whopping 85 Nm of torque. Starting in July, it will also be possible to increase the torque to 100 Nm and the power to up to 750 watts via the Flow app. All One 77 models also come with a removable Bosch PowerTube battery with an 800 Wh capacity. Those looking to save weight (around 900 grams to 1 kilogram) can also install a 600 Wh battery. And for really long rides, the system is compatible with the Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender.

The Bosch System Controller is located in the top tube. The TM model is also equipped with a Bosch Purion 400 display and the compact Mini Remote. Those who want more information at a glance can alternatively upgrade to the Kiox 400C display in the top tube.

Special features: An interesting feature of the One77 are the bearing cups, which allow for adjusting the steering angle. As with many modern bikes, the cable routing is through the headset. This complicates maintenance and doesn't improve the aesthetics much either.

Design and workmanship

Visually, the Stereo Hybrid One77 certainly looks impressive. The small crease in the rear triangle is a bit more noticeable than on the One44, but the overall look is harmonious. The build quality is good. If you're feeling nitpicky, you could point out the paintwork on the edges of the bearing seats and engine bolts, where a hint of carbon shows through here and there—but that's really just nitpicking at a high level.

The integration and removal of the battery, however, is a really good solution. The battery cover, made of a slightly softer plastic, feels high-quality and has the nice side effect of absorbing stone impacts more quietly and gently. The frame protectors on the chainstay and rear triangle also make a solid impression and are securely mounted.

Price-performance ratio and model variants: A lot of bike for the money?

The tested TM model offers a spec package for a list price of around €6.200 (often found cheaper in stores), which is hard to find anywhere else. This includes a Fox Performance suspension with a 38mm fork up front and an X2 shock at the rear. Braking is provided by Magura MT7 brakes with 203mm rotors, and the robust Newmen Beskar 30 wheels are shod with Schwalbe tires, both in a soft rubber compound. The Tacky Chan at the rear also features the sturdy Super Gravity casing.

frame Stereo Hybrid C62 One77 suspension fork Fox 38 performance Drive Bosch CX Gen 5 Rechargeable battery Bosch Power Tube 800 Suspension shocks Fox Float X2 Performance Wheels Newmen Beskar 30 Tire VR Schwalbe Magic Mary Super Trail Addix Soft Tire HR Schwalbe Tacky Chan Super Gravity Addix Soft derailleur Sram GX Eagle Transmission Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Crank Acid 165 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Magura MT7 Brake discs Magura Storm HC 203/203mm Seat post Cube Dropper 170 mm (L) Saddle Acid Venec EMTB Trail 140 Stem Cube Performance Stem E-MTB 35 Links Cube Rise Trail Bar 35

The electronic Sram GX Eagle Transmission, which is powered directly by the bike's battery via cable, is also responsible for reliable gear shifting.

Cube also offers the One77 in other versions:

The Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 Race offers an affordable entry-level model at just under €4.300. However, you have to make significant compromises in terms of suspension (SR Suntour), brakes (Magura MT Thirty), and tires. The SLX model, in comparison, offers a much more coherent spec, with a Fox 38 Rhythm fork, Float X Performance shock, and XT brakes and gears. The Action Team version, which is higher than the tested TM model, features Fox Factory suspension for maximum performance. The top-of-the-line SLT model focuses primarily on weight, reducing it to well under 24 kg with carbon wheels and premium Race Face Era components.

Those looking for maximum performance at a price-conscious price should opt for the TM or Action Team model. If your budget is tighter, the SLX model is a very good choice.

Driving impressions: The specialist wants to be challenged

It's clear that the Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 isn't a bike for a quick commute, but rather a dedicated downhill specialist. Its handling differs noticeably from the more touring-oriented One Forty Four.

You sit comfortably upright on the bike, thanks in part to the relatively high front end. However, in open gravel corners, the slack head angle combined with the high front end makes the front wheel a bit wobbly. As soon as the climb gets steep and the speed increases, however, this geometry really shines: a feeling of complete security is the reward. The bottom bracket sits very low, which creates a great, integrated feel within the bike—you're practically standing in the bike. The downside: It's also easier to get caught on roots or rocks, especially with the slack head angle setting and the standard 165 mm cranks.

Surprisingly, despite its downhill genes, the One77 climbs surprisingly well. The Bosch CX motor provides its usual powerful and reliable propulsion. The motor's noise level is pleasant and unobtrusive. However, technical climbs require an active riding style. The slack head angle and the not-so-long chainstays (just over 440 mm) require physical effort and pressure on the front end to keep the front wheel on the ground.

However, the Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 really comes into its own when the trail slopes downhill. The generous suspension travel and aggressive geometry inspire tremendous confidence and practically invite you to leave the brakes on. The suspension greedily absorbs obstacles, giving the rider an extremely plush, commanding feeling.

The Fox 38 Performance fork at the front does a good job and responds sensitively. The compression adjustment could be a bit more sensitive; here, you have to find a compromise between a lot of support (which can make the suspension a bit more boisterous) and maximum comfort. The rear, with the Fox X2 shock, is plush and smooths out almost everything in its path. This can sometimes be a bit detrimental to direct feedback from the terrain.

The Cube Stereo Hybrid One77 isn't a versatile bike for leisurely Sunday rides. It appeals to experienced e-mountain bikers looking for a true specialist for demanding, fast descents and who are willing to compromise on all-round capability. It's less of a bike for extended tours and moderate trails—the Stereo Hybrid One44 would be a more suitable choice for that. The One77 is designed for use in the bike park, on steep, technical enduro trails, and by riders who appreciate and, above all, know how to master its specific handling characteristics.