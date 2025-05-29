E-MTB / Test: The Cube Stereo Hybrid One44 EX is rolling out onto the market as a promising e-mountain bike for touring riders. Featuring the latest Bosch CX motor, an 800-watt-hour battery, and 140 mm of front and rear suspension travel, it's packaged in a stylish aluminum frame, all for a price of around €4.000 – the key specs sound tempting. But what can this full-suspension e-MTB really do? We took a closer look at its strengths, what compromises you have to make given the price, and how it compares to its carbon-framed namesake.

The Cube name carousel: HPA vs. HPC – Two worlds, one name?

Before we delve into the details, it's important to shed some light on Cube's naming convention. Cube has restructured its model range, which was necessary but can cause some confusion. There are now two completely different bikes, both called Stereo Hybrid One44. One bears the suffix HPC (High Performance Composite), which Cube stands for carbon frame, and is positioned as a sporty trail bike. The model tested here, on the other hand, usually comes without a suffix or occasionally as HPA (High Performance Aluminium) and is the bike clearly aimed at touring riders. This distinction is essential, because the two bikes are very different in practice, which is why the identical basic name can be considered misleading.

The frame: Solid aluminum craftsmanship with touring genes

The aluminum frame of the Stereo Hybrid One44 EX has been completely redesigned for the current model year and makes a visually outstanding impression. The welds, especially in the head tube area, are so cleanly sanded that from a distance, one could almost mistake it for a carbon frame. A tribute to the build quality, especially considering the competitive price.

However, if you lift the bike, it quickly becomes clear: aluminum is at work here. At around 27 kilograms in frame size L (without pedals), the Stereo Hybrid One44 EX is no lightweight. A large portion of this weight appears to be contained in the frame itself, but this isn't necessarily a negative in the context of its intended use as a touring bike.

The frame's many practical details are very pleasing. It offers mounting points for a kickstand, full-size mudguards, and a rear rack. Cube even offers so-called "Allroad" models that come fully equipped from the factory, including mudguards, a rack, and lighting. Trailer compatibility and a decent 120 kg payload further underscore its touring suitability. The bolt-on points under the top tube are also practical; they're ideal for attaching a lock or a small tool bag.

One small drawback is the now widespread, but not all mechanics' favorite, routing of cables and wires through the headset. While this may look pleasing, it can complicate maintenance and potentially lead to creaking noises.

Drive and battery: Bosch power and endurance for long tours

At the heart of the Stereo Hybrid One44 EX is the latest Bosch Performance Line CX Generation 5 motor. This drive is known for its power and reliability. Particularly exciting: Bosch has announced a comprehensive software upgrade that will increase maximum torque from 85 Nm to 100 Nm and maximum power to 750 watts. This performance boost should further enhance the riding experience, especially on steep climbs.

A removable 800-watt-hour battery integrated into the down tube provides the necessary endurance. Removal via the cover, now with the push button at the top, works smoothly and rattle-free. Those who need less capacity or want to save weight could also install a 600 Wh battery, although this is hardly noticeable given the overall weight. A more interesting option is the option of installing a Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender, increasing the total capacity to a remarkable 1050 Wh – ideal for long tours in Turbo mode or for riders who want to fully utilize the performance boost provided by the software upgrade.

However, the included 2A charger is worthy of criticism. It takes over 12 hours to fully charge the 800 Wh battery, which is outdated. You should definitely budget for a faster 4A charger. The system is controlled via the Purion 200, a combined display and control unit that displays the most important information ergonomically and clearly. Those who want navigation functions can also install a Kiox 300 or 500 display.

Features of the Stereo Hybrid One44 EX: Functionality over bling

The EX model tested here has an MSRP of €4.199, but can often be found in stores for under €4.000. There's also a Pro version (MSRP €3.800) and an EXC model (MSRP approx. €4.500) with better features.

frame Cube One44 HPA suspension fork RockShox Psylo Silver Drive Bosch CX Gen 5 Rechargeable battery 800 Wh Suspension shocks Rock Shox Deluxe Select Wheels Cube EX30 Tire VR Schwalbe Nobby Nic Addix Performance Tire HR Schwalbe Nobby Nic Addix Performance derailleur Shimano XT 12-speed Gear levers Shimano Deore Crank Acid 165 mm Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano MT520 Brake discs Shimano RT64 203/203mm Seat post Cube droppers Saddle Acid Venec EMTB Plus 145 Stem Cube Performance Stem E-MTB 35 Links Cube Rise Trail Bar 35

You shouldn't expect absolute premium specs in this price range, and that's not the claim. Cube relies on functional and reliable components that should be more than sufficient for the intended touring use and target audience. The Shimano 12-speed drivetrain combines an XT rear derailleur with other Deore components – the XT rear derailleur is a bit of a "cheat" here, but the Deore groupset works almost as well in practice. Braking is provided by reliable Shimano 4-piston brakes, which are considered trouble-free and easy to maintain.

The RockShox suspension components consist of a Psylo Silver fork and a Deluxe Select shock, both with 140 mm of travel. These are clearly designed for comfort. A dropper post with a respectable 170 mm of travel (on a frame size L) increases comfort and safety on descents. For tires, Cube opts for the Schwalbe Nobby Nic in the Addix Performance rubber compound. The Nobby Nic is a good all-around tire that handles a wide range of surfaces and rolls relatively quietly on asphalt. However, the cheaper Performance compound offers noticeably less grip in wet conditions.

Geometry and riding impressions: The comfort tourer with climbing qualities

The geometry of the Stereo Hybrid One44 EX is unfussy and designed for comfort. The seating position is comfortable even on long rides, as the seat angle isn't extremely steep and the front end is pleasantly high.

A striking feature is the extremely long chainstays, measuring 494 millimeters. This length is unusual these days, but it significantly influences the handling. They really come into their own when climbing: The front wheel doesn't lift even on the steepest climbs, allowing you to stay relaxed in the saddle without having to shift your upper body far forward. This conveys tremendous security and climbing ability.

S M L XL Impeller size 27,5 inch 29 inch 29 inch 29 inch seat tube (in mm) 370 405 420 480 Reach (mm) 420 447 474 510 Stacks (in mm) 622 631 640 660 Steering angle (in °) 65.4 65.4 65.4 65.4 seat angle eff. (in °) 76 76 76 76 Bottom bracket height (in mm) 17 36 36 36 chainstays (in mm) 461 494 494 494 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 567 597 627 670 head tube (in mm) 149 107 117 139

Even downhill on forest roads or easy trails, the long wheelbase ensures smooth and secure riding. The comfort-oriented suspension effortlessly smooths out bumps on such trails. It can be adjusted quickly and easily.

However, when it comes to narrower, more technical trails, the length takes its toll. Tight switchbacks require active body effort to maneuver the rear end around. This shows that the bike isn't a specialist for playful trail surfing. The chassis also reaches its limits at higher speeds or on rougher surfaces: The fork can sag under hard braking or on steps, and the rather linear rear end lacks final progression on rough impacts, which can lead to bottoming out. But this must be seen in the context of its primary purpose as a touring bike. It's a generalist with a clear focus on touring, but can also take on the occasional trail.

The Stereo Hybrid One44 HPA: Who is it right for?

As mentioned, the differences between the HPA model tested here and the HPC carbon version are significant. The Stereo Hybrid One44 HPA is the right choice for riders primarily looking for a bike for touring, perhaps even with a good dose of everyday usability thanks to the mounting options for mudguards and a rear rack. If the higher weight isn't a problem and an attractive price is a priority, then this bike is an excellent option.

However, if you are looking for an e-mountain bike for regular, ambitious mountain biking, more frequent challenging trails or even to visit a bike park, you should definitely take a look at the lighter and more agile Stereo Hybrid One44 HPC.