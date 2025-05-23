Product news: With new models in the Tour, MTB, Road, and Gravity segments, the Cube shoe collection offers the right product for every cycling discipline. These new products are aimed at cyclists who demand maximum performance and technology. Groundbreaking materials and close collaboration with team riders ensure that the shoes meet even the highest standards.

Cube's new shoe collection is packed with exciting innovations. The focus is on groundbreaking materials and close collaboration with Cube athletes. Cube uses ultralight Dyneema for the upper, known for its exceptional tear resistance and shape retention, making it ideal for tough racing or long trail days. The brand-new MTB carbon outsole with Pebax and Carbon Spine technology promises outstanding power transfer with minimal weight, while maintaining precise pedal feel.

The CUBE MTB C:68X shoe is specifically designed for demanding marathon, cyclocross, and gravel riders. It features a carbon fiber sole for super-efficient power transfer, while the Peebax TPU reduces weight by up to 20% compared to similar polymers. Price for the top model in the Cube shoe collection: €299,95

The CUBE STRIX PRO X MH shoe is designed to provide the best possible connection to the bike for demanding off-road rides. To truly meet these extreme demands, the shoe was developed in collaboration with Max Hartenstern of the CUBE Factory Racing Team. His World Cup experience was directly incorporated into the design. Price: €159,95

Designed for an active outdoor lifestyle, the CUBE OX PRO shoe combines casual style with rugged practicality. Internal nylon reinforcement provides stiffness and support for efficient pedaling, while the shock-absorbing EVA midsole and A-TRACTION rubber outsole ensure traction and flexibility. Price: €99,95

The SYDRIX PRO from the new Cube shoe collection is ideal for road cyclists seeking high-performance gear at an affordable price. The shoe combines low weight, effective ventilation, and high efficiency. Thanks to innovative materials and a sophisticated design, it delivers optimal comfort, reliable support, and a durable, high-performance construction. Price: €149,95

Web: www.cube.eu/de-de