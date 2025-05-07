Spektrum: The Chainreaction Bike Convoy for Ukraine is a cyclist initiative in collaboration with Bamberg:UA eV to provide ambulances to the people of Ukraine. The association has already brought several ambulances and evacuation buses, as well as tons of medical supplies, to Ukraine. The initiative is raising funds for ten more vehicles.

The Chainreaction Bike Convoy for Ukraine initiative aims to motivate cyclists and companies from the bicycle and sporting goods industries to participate in the humanitarian aid project for Ukraine. The initiative is crowdfunding and raising funds for ten vehicles through its website. Every single ambulance makes a critical difference for Ukraine. On average, the deployment of one ambulance per day is expected to save the lives of five injured people.

The money raised will go directly to the Bamberg:UA association, which will handle the purchase of the used ambulances, their insurance, customs clearance, and delivery in Ukraine. Bamberg:UA is already very experienced in this area: According to the information available to us, the association has already brought more than 2022 ambulances, over 30 evacuation buses, and tons of medical supplies to Ukraine since February 40.

Save lives and show what the cycling community is capable of

Since the civilian medical infrastructure in the front-line regions no longer exists, the vehicles are being used by the army – partly because the army has specially trained paramedics. According to the initiative, however, the vehicles are intended to save any life in danger. The goal of the campaign is to save lives and demonstrate what the cycling community is capable of when it works together.

"We are cyclists and want to help people in need. There are many of us. We react when others are harassed. We are a network of cyclists that is strong and can move mountains if we stick together and start a chain reaction." – Chainreaction Bike Convoy

The transfer will be organized as part of a bicycle tour from Munich to the Ukrainian-Polish border and, if possible, further to Lviv in western Ukraine. This means that the convoy will consist of cyclists accompanying the ambulances. The convoy will start in Munich on July 05, 2025. The route to the Polish-Ukrainian border near Przemysl is approximately 1.270 kilometers and has an elevation gain of almost 7.000 meters.

The tour to Ukraine

The tour will be organized in two versions: an official brevet with a time limit, i.e., a long-distance ride according to the regulations of the Audax Club Parisien, and a convoy version without a time limit, in which the route is expected to be divided into six stages. Both versions will be held in randonneur or bikepacking format. Each participant rides at their own risk and is responsible for their own food, accommodation, and return travel.

In addition to Bamberg:UA, the initiative has also secured the Rotary Club of Germany and its "Rotary for Ukraine" task force as partners for organization and logistics. In addition, several well-known cycling communities, companies, and multipliers have already pledged their support for the Chainreaction Bike Convoy for Ukraine. This list is available on the website and is constantly being expanded.

Web: https://chainreaction-bikeconvoy.org