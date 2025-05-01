Product news: Bosch is upping the performance stakes right at the start of the season – and not just twice! On the one hand, the Performance Line CX-R is a completely new top-of-the-line drive unit that's a real winner. On the other hand – and this should please many current Bosch riders – the current Performance Line CX Gen 5 is getting a significant performance boost via a software update. Rounding out the package is a sleek new display that's been moved into the top tube, a new riding mode, and detailed improvements to the ABS and gearshift. Let's take a closer look at the new features.

Performance Line CX-R: The new spearhead for racers and power users

It's clear: With the Performance Line CX-R, Bosch is targeting everyone who wants to know what they're doing – ambitious trail riders and e-racers. This drive unit marks the new pinnacle of the Bosch portfolio. A quick glance at the technical specifications is impressive: up to 100 Nm of torque, 750 W peak power, and a whopping 400% maximum assistance. This should make even the toughest climbs less daunting.

To ensure the power lasts, Bosch relies on premium components: The housing is made of magnesium, with a titanium crankshaft and ceramic bearings inside. This reduces the weight to 2,7 kg while also promising a high level of durability. Otherwise, the new race motor offers what we already know and appreciate from the CX Gen 5 – a pleasant soundscape both uphill and downhill.

How does the power get to the trail? It's done via sophisticated sensor technology. Torque, cadence, and inertial sensors (IMU) check pedal input, acceleration, and incline up to a thousand times per second. The result is extremely fast, yet finely modulated power that adapts to the situation. We'll examine how this differs from the CX Gen 5 in practice soon.

Exclusive to the Bosch CX-R, there's also the Race mode. This gives you the full 400% assistance, with super direct response. The highlight is the extended "Extended Boost" – the motor provides a little more power when you briefly stop pedaling, which is useful when approaching steps or roots. Of course, this mode can also be tuned using the eBike Flow app.

Bosch CX Gen 5 Performance Upgrade: More power via app for the masses

Perhaps even more exciting for the general public is the performance upgrade for the current generation of the Bosch CX. Starting in July 2025, owners of a corresponding e-bike can give their motor a boost with a free software update via the eBike Flow app.

What does that mean specifically? Using the slider in the app, you can increase the power output to the levels of the new CX-R: 750 W peak power, 100 Nm torque, and 400% support are all possible. This gives even existing bikes a real power boost. And it's also clear that more power tends to mean more wear on the chain and other components, and naturally reduces the range. Still, it's a cool option for anyone who sometimes wants a little more punch.

New mode for both: eMTB+ with traction control

Whether you own the new CX-R or the upgraded CX Gen 5, both can benefit from the new eMTB+ mode. This is designed to bridge the gap between the familiar, more touring-friendly eMTB mode and the brutal Race mode (CX-R only). Here, too, up to 400% assistance is possible, but it's more dynamic and adapts to the situation.

The magic word is "Dynamic Control." You can imagine it as a smart traction control system: The sensors detect when grip decreases and regulate the motor thrust so that the bike remains controllable and you don't spin unnecessarily – a real advantage, especially on loose or wet surfaces. The "Extended Boost" can also be as long as in Race mode. This, too, can be customized via the Flow app, as can the entire characteristics of the eMTB+ mode.

Kiox 400C: The display moves into the top tube

Things are also changing with the displays. The new Kiox 400C is a rather radical departure from the previous handlebar display. It is firmly and flush-mounted directly into the top tube of the frame. Not only does it look clean, but it also protects the color display much better from mud and impacts. The unsightly plastic frame surrounding the system controller on many current e-bikes should now be a thing of the past.

The Kiox 400C is a display and control unit in one. Its "dynamic screen" is pretty smart. Depending on whether you're climbing or descending, the display automatically shows the appropriate data (e.g., elevation gain vs. speed) without you having to fiddle around. What exactly is displayed can be configured in the Flow app. Those who prefer to shift gears manually can do so using the tactile buttons on the display or—as usual—using the mini remote on the handlebars.

Other goodies: The display is said to be easy to read even in sunlight with up to 1.000 cd/m², offers a navigation display and finally has a USB-C port for charging your smartphone.

Fine-tuning of ABS and eShift

Last but not least, Bosch has also made improvements to the assistance systems:

eBike ABS: The anti-lock braking system (ABS and ABS Pro) has been software-optimized for even more sensitive brake pressure control. Also new is the tilt sensor in the drive unit. This is designed to detect the bike's tilt even more accurately, improving rollover detection and potentially shortening braking distances. A practical side effect: The somewhat bulky sensor disc on the rear wheel is no longer needed – it looks better.

eShift M+: Who hasn't experienced this? After a long rolling section, you pedal into empty space or into a gear that's far too heavy. This is exactly where the new eShift M+ function comes in (initially for TRP EASI A12): If the bike is rolling without pedaling, the system automatically selects a suitable gear for the next acceleration. This way, the appropriate gear ratio is immediately available when you pedal again. You still shift gears yourself while pedaling. Sounds practical and will be available via an update starting in fall 2025.

Availability and conclusion

When will the new material be available? The performance upgrade for the CX will be available in July 2025. We'll have to wait until fall 2025 for bikes with the new Performance Line CX-R, which is when the eShift M+ function will also be available via an update.

Bosch is pursuing a two-pronged strategy: The CX-R offers new fodder for the high-end segment, while the CX upgrade gives thousands of e-bikers the option of more power. Combined with the new eMTB+ mode, the stylish Kiox 400C, and the detailed improvements to ABS and gearshift, Bosch has put together a pretty well-rounded package for the 2025/2026 season. It will be exciting to see how these innovations perform on the trail!