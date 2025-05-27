The Bluegrass subsidiary of the renowned Italian helmet specialist MET offers a wide range of protective gear. We took a closer look at the Skinny knee pads with D3O technology in our test.

Construction:

The Bluegrass Skinny D3O features a simple sock design without Velcro fasteners, making it easy to put on and take off. The integrated D3O protector plate offers proven impact protection, but unfortunately, it's not removable, making cleaning difficult. The elastic cuffs with silicone print appear robust and are slightly wider than many competing products, giving the protector a snug fit. An abrasion-resistant Kevlar layer protects the front, and the sock is also reinforced in the front area – ideal for contact with thorns or undergrowth. The back is lined with a breathable mesh material for increased comfort.

Protection:

The Skinny D3O meets Level 1 protection class, offering solid protection for everyday trail riding. The D3O plate covers the knee and upper shin area. Compared to other models, the plate is slightly narrower at the bottom, allowing for greater freedom of movement but also providing a smaller protective surface.

Shape:

The knee pad fits noticeably snug, thanks primarily to the wider, tight-fitting elastic cuffs. Body heat softens the D3O plate, allowing it to adapt well to the shape of the knee. During the test ride, the protector stayed securely in place—no slipping, no readjustment necessary.

Freedom of movement:

Despite its tight fit, the Skinny D3O offered impressive freedom of movement. The protector didn't cause any discomfort while pedaling or on technical descents. Only when removing it did I notice the obvious pressure points on the cuffs – a sign of a snug, but perhaps slightly too tight, fit.

Breathability:

While the reinforced material provides high durability, it also limits ventilation. On longer uphill rides, it becomes noticeably warmer under the protector—someone prone to excessive sweating should keep this in mind.

Robustness:

The Skinny D3O scores highly in terms of durability: The Kevlar reinforcement and laminated stocking material make it resistant to external influences such as bushes or thorns. Even minor falls shouldn't harm it. Only the large, white logos on the front may suffer from wear and tear over time.

Information about D3O

D3O is an innovative shock-absorbing material characterized by a special property: It is soft and flexible in its normal state, but instantly hardens upon sudden force to absorb and disperse the energy of an impact. It then returns to its original flexible state. This so-called non-Newtonian fluid is primarily used where protection while allowing freedom of movement is required – for example, in sports, motorcycle gear, or even military protective equipment.

D3O was developed in the early 2000s by British designer Richard Palmer. The material was brought to market by his company D3O Lab and first gained widespread recognition at the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, where it was used in the skiwear of British athletes. Since then, D3O has established itself in numerous areas, including protective clothing, helmets, smartphone cases, and work safety products. The special combination of flexibility and protective effect makes the material unique and versatile to this day.