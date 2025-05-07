The Sam Hill knee pad from 7iDP is aimed at ambitious trail and enduro riders who value high protection while maintaining maximum freedom of movement. In testing, the pad impressed with its excellent overall combination of comfort, protection, and weight.

Construction

The protector follows a simple sock-like design that eliminates Velcro fasteners. The central protector consists of a removable SAS-Tec plate, which improves air circulation through ventilation openings. 1 cm thick foam padding is arranged around this main protector, providing additional protection against side impacts. Elastic cuffs with silicone prints prevent slipping while riding. The front section is reinforced with abrasion-resistant material, while the back is made of breathable mesh.

Protection

With its SAS-Tec plate, the Sam Hill achieves Level 2 protection and reliably protects the knee and upper shin. At just 340g, it's pleasantly lightweight—a remarkable value for a protector of this protection level. The surrounding foam padding provides additional, albeit lighter, protection against minor falls or grazing.

Fitting

The excellent fit is immediately noticeable upon first putting them on. Body heat softens the SAS-Tec protector, allowing it to adapt ergonomically to the knee. During the test ride, the protector stayed in place throughout without slipping. Also worth mentioning is the comparatively long design of the sock, which provides additional support while also covering the leg more.

Movement

Thanks to its low weight and flexible 4-way stretch material, the Sam Hill offers a high degree of freedom of movement. When out on the trail, you'll almost forget you're wearing knee pads—a real plus for long days in the saddle or technical descents.

breathability

In terms of breathability, the protector lands in the mid-range. The closed sock design combined with the mesh material provides decent ventilation, but without being particularly cooling on descents in high temperatures. However, no heat buildup occurred during testing.

robustness

The front section is reinforced with abrasion-resistant material and provides reliable protection against occasional contact with the ground. However, the protector shouldn't be considered a permanent solution for rough bike park riding—the material, especially at the sock, is a bit too delicate for that. Care should also be taken when putting the protector on and taking it off to avoid damaging the thin fabric.

Information about SAS Tec

SAS-Tec is a German manufacturer specializing in high-quality protectors made of viscoelastic foam. The material is normally soft and flexible, but hardens upon impact to effectively absorb impact energy. This means that SAS-Tec protectors offer a high level of comfort while providing reliable protection. They adapt ergonomically to the shape of your body and retain their protective effect even after multiple falls. Many models meet European safety standards, such as EN 1621-1 for motorcycle and bicycle sports.