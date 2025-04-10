YT Decoy SN 29 - Supernatural E-MTB

Product News / E-MTB: YT Industries is launching a second Supernatural e-MTB, the Decoy SN 29, adding an all-mountain bike for purists to its electrified lineup. While sharing the same distinctive aesthetic as its MX counterpart, the YT Decoy SN 29 charts its own unique path as an all-mountain platform.

When developing the all-mountain Supernatural version of the Decoy series, the intention was clear: to retain the aesthetics and feel of a regular bike, while also allowing for more daytime riding. The Fazua Ride 60 system combines these aspects and offers numerous upgrades for 2025. The improved cell structure increases the battery capacity to 480 Wh without increasing the system's low weight of 4,3 kg with the drive's 450 watt peak power. The new Mode Control remote provides intuitive access to the power modes and also features a dedicated button for additional boost.

The Decoy SN 29's concept is based on a trail-optimized and balanced geometry. The 64,4° head angle, combined with a 477 mm reach (size L), ensures a confident stance on descents, while the 447 mm chainstays and 78,6° seat angle provide traction on climbs. The 29-inch wheels provide momentum on hilly terrain, and the 160 mm/140 mm suspension dampens the harshness of the surface – all this, according to YT, without sacrificing efficiency or the ability to accelerate and generate speed on the trail.

YT Decoy SN 29: Three models in five sizes

The attention to detail is reflected in every frame feature, including a carbon fiber V4L link, a flip chip, top tube storage mounts, a custom frame protector, and improved cable routing. The Decoy SN 29 is available in five sizes. Starting with the Core 2, it features the same Ultra Modulus carbon frame as the top models. A FOX 36 fork sits up front, and a performance-level Float-X shock sits at the rear. Shifting is via a Shimano XT drivetrain and SLX rear derailleur.

The Core 3 features the super-responsive and adjustable RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork with the Super Deluxe Ultimate rear shock. SRAM's wireless T-Type drivetrain is used in the S1000 variant, while a Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro 2 wheelset with front and rear wheel-specific profiles improves tracking. With a focus on weight reduction, the top-of-the-line Core 4 model is equipped with high-quality carbon components. These include an 800 mm Raceface Era handlebar with an optimized carbon layup and the latest Era carbon cranks.

First driving impression

YT invited us to the Surrey Hills in the UK for our first test of the Decoy SN 29. After last year's impressive Decoy SN MX, we were very excited about the new product from YT—in our case, the Core 3 version. The chassis is built around a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate and a Vivid Air Ultimate shock. The handlebar and stem are from Renthal, and the drivetrain components are from SRAM. The Core 3 is rounded out by wheels from Crankbrothers, a saddle from SDG, and a YT seatpost with 200mm travel (for the L model).

As with the Decoy SN MX, the YT Decoy SN 29 features the fine and harmonious control of the Fazua motor. You have to constantly remind yourself that you're riding an e-bike and the power isn't coming from you. The Fazua 60 drive, with its 480 Wh capacity and maximum efficiency, provides ample power and a long range. The motor delivers a peak torque of 60 Nm and 450 watts of power. In direct comparison with the Decoy SN MX, the range is significantly greater.

What belongs together comes together

With 160 mm of travel up front and 140 mm at the rear, which definitely feels like more, the bike, combined with its 29" wheels, takes the fear out of any trail and ensures a permanent grin. The bike weighs just under 20 kg and is agile, allowing you to even lift the bike over roots. The Maxxis tires provide the necessary grip, and the RockShox suspension impresses with its sensitive responsiveness. The Hayes brakes impress with their impressive power. What was striking was how smooth the braking action was. This prevents further forearm pump.

All other components functioned flawlessly, as usual. The geometry is typical YT, with a low bottom bracket and high front end combined with a 477 mm reach (size L). This puts you on point on the bike and always has full control, whether it's a flowing trail or technically challenging terrain. With the Decoy SN 29, YT has brought together everything that belongs together. The Fazua drivetrain is a perfect fit for a trail bike. With this high-quality equipment, YT is bringing a true trail eater to the race – and all at a virtually unbeatable price.

Weight and prices

Decoy SN 29 Core 2: 20,1 kg / €6.499,00

Decoy SN 29 Core 3: 19,9 kg / €7.499,00

Decoy SN 29 Core 4: 19,2 kg / €8.999,00

Web: www.yt-industries.com