Raffle: The Vaude Proof Transformer 2in1 backpack is an innovative combination of backpack and bike bag that is particularly suitable for environmentally conscious commuters and travelers. With a volume of 26 liters, it offers enough space for everyday needs.

Thanks to the well thought-out design, the Proof Transformer can be easily converted from a backpack into a pannier bag. The shoulder straps can be stowed in a mesh pocket on the back and secured with a removable front cover. The proven QMR 2.0 fastening system enables secure attachment to pannier racks with tube diameters of 8 to 16 mm.

Vaude Proof Transformer 2in1 Backpack – Well thought-out features

The Proof Transformer has a spacious main compartment with a waterproof wrap closure, a padded laptop compartment for devices up to 13,3 inches and a padded smartphone compartment. Additional features such as a key holder, pen holder and a front pocket with a water-repellent zipper ensure order and quick access to important items.

Vaude Proof Transformer 2in1 Backpack – Comfort and Safety

A padded back, stowable shoulder straps and a chest strap ensure high wearing comfort. Reflective elements increase visibility in traffic and thus contribute to safety.

Vaude Proof Transformer 2in1 Backpack - Sustainability and Quality

Vaude attaches great importance to environmentally friendly materials and production. The Proof Transformer is made of recycled polyamide and is PVC-free. Made in Germany, it meets the highest quality standards and carries the Green Shape label for sustainable products.

With the Proof Transformer 2in1, Vaude offers a well thought-out solution for everyone who values ​​functionality, comfort and environmental friendliness.

