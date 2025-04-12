Minitool test: The NG Sports Cumeen bottle cage and multitool plays a special role in our minitool best list. The main feature in this case isn't the multitool itself, but rather, as the name suggests, the bottle cage. Nevertheless, it's an interesting combination that offers an efficient space-saving solution for riders who don't want an oversized multitool.

As already mentioned in the introduction, the bottle cage is the primary focus of this product – the mini tool is more of an additional, undeniably useful gadget. Attached or inserted, the tool is easily accessible at the bottom of the bottle cage adapter. Equipped with seven functions, the tool doesn't replace a specialist workshop, but at least allows for adjusting handlebars, saddles, rear derailleurs, etc. 3, 4, 5, and 6 mm Allen keys, a TX25, and a Phillips screwdriver are available for this purpose.

NG Sports Cumeen bottle holder including multitool in review

The tool is rounded off by a bottle opener, which, when unfolded, also serves as a handle for the individual tools. The handle not only provides a good feel but also allows for a relatively high degree of force when driving screws. However, due to the short length of the individual tools, deeper screws are difficult or—in the worst case—impossible to reach. The handle also makes it difficult to use easily in tight spaces.

Now for the main protagonist: the bottle cage, which, thanks to an adapter, also serves as a holder for the multi-tool. The side-entry bottle cage, made of nylon-reinforced material, can be mounted for both left- and right-handed users. Bottle removal also allows for individual flexibility. The bottle, which sits securely even on rough trails, can be inserted either from the top or the side. However, the bottle cage still leaves some unwanted play even after installation. Depending on the frame or the bottle cage mounting base, the lower attachment may have some play.

“Fürth, we have a problem!”

We confronted Cosmic Sports in Fürth, which is responsible for distributing NG Sports products, with the problem. Daniel Gareus, Head of Marketing & Communications, said: "Thanks to the innovative Jeera adapter, the NG Sports Cumeen bottle cage not only offers secure support for drinking bottles, but can also be expanded with a multi-tool and a practical storage box. Our goal is to always offer our customers the best combination of functionality and reliability.".

Daniel Gareus continues: "In individual cases, such as the test on velomotion.de, it was observed that minimal flex toward the frame could occur when using the adapter under pressure. Since this is not noticeable during normal use, safe use is guaranteed at all times. Nevertheless, we take all feedback seriously and are continuously working on optimizations: In the future, a washer will be included to further stabilize the assembly and meet our customers' high quality standards."