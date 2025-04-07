Syntace presents the new line-up for 2025

Product news: Syntace is entering 2025 with a new generation of high-performance components. The new line-up includes a forged stem with a 35 mm clamp, a robust carbon handlebar with integrated cable routing, and two MTB wheelsets.

Syntace Vector Carbon Volt OD 35 mm handlebars

With the Vector Carbon Volt with a 35 mm clamp, Syntace introduces a new high-performance handlebar for demanding trail, enduro, and downhill riding. According to Syntace, the 780 mm wide carbon handlebar combines maximum stability with precise steering characteristics and noticeable vibration dampening. Thanks to the specially tuned carbon layup featuring new fiber types and a complex arrangement of the fiber layers with a load-oriented cross-section, it is designed to remain reliable even under the toughest conditions. The handlebar is e-bike ready and features internal cable routing. When not needed, the cable routing remains completely hidden. RRP: €199,00.

Megaforce 3.5 stem with 35 mm clamp

The compact 40 mm Megaforce stem was specifically developed for the requirements of wide handlebars with a 35 mm clamp diameter and promises maximum stiffness with minimal weight. Its CNC-machined aluminum construction combines extreme stability with high load-bearing capacity. The innovatively forged support ribs, which are specifically forged before milling, reinforce high-stress areas and save weight in less critical areas. The 200° head with four titanium bolts enables a high yet gentle handlebar clamping force and better force distribution compared to slotted clamps. An additional opening on the underside of the Megaforce 4 allows for clean cable routing. RRP: €3.5

C33G wheelset for demanding terrain

With the C33G 29" and C33G 29"/27.5", Syntace is launching a new, high-performance carbon wheelset for all-mountain, enduro, downhill, and e-MTB use. While the C33G is based on the well-known C33 rim, it has never been available in this configuration with this hub before. The straight-pull hubs with ratchet freewheel and 36 engagement points are characterized by high torque transmission, low maintenance, and easy handling. High-quality cartridge bearings ensure longevity. Identical spoke angles front and rear, as well as the use of a uniform spoke length, further increase stability and simplify service. Price: €990,00

Syntace C30i high-performance wheelset for XC, DC, Trail and AM

The C30i is a lightweight, robust, and precisely tuned wheelset for demanding cross-country, down-country, trail, and all-mountain riding. The combination of a 30 mm inner rim width, 28-spoke cross-lacing, and high-quality straight-pull hubs creates the foundation for agile handling while maintaining high stability. According to the manufacturer, the carbon rim body impresses with low inertia, high impact resistance, and a layup optimized for vertical compliance. The symmetrical spoke arrangement, combined with the EVO6 rear wheel standard, is designed to ensure even load distribution and thus maximum steering precision. RRP: €1749,00.

Web: www.syntace.com