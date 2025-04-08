E-MTB / Test: With the fourth-generation Levo, Specialized is launching a thoroughly redesigned version of its successful e-mountain bike. While key specs like 160 mm of front travel, 150 mm of rear travel, and mullet wheels (29"/27,5") seem familiar, a lot has changed beneath the sleek exterior, especially in the drivetrain and frame details. All launch models feature a carbon frame. We take a closer look at the new Specialized Levo Gen 4.

The brand-new Specialized 3.1 drive with 59-volt architecture

The most important innovation on the Specialized Levo Gen 4 is located at the bottom bracket: the new Specialized 3.1 drive. While still based on Brose hardware, it has been significantly modified compared to previous Levos. The new system voltage of 59 volts is striking – a rather unusual value in the e-bike segment, higher than the usual 36 or 48 volts. This higher voltage allows for lower currents with the same power, potentially meaning less heat loss and enabling thinner cables. Specialized also expects efficiency benefits from this. According to the manufacturer, there have also been direct modifications to the motor, such as a special coating on the gears. The weight of the motor? Around 3,2 kg.

The drive is available in two software flavors: The top-of-the-line S-Works model boasts a maximum of 111 Nm and 720 watts of peak power. The other variants (Comp, Expert, and Pro) have to make do with 101 Nm and 666 watts. According to Specialized, the motor hardware is identical, with the differences being purely software-related – not a huge difference on paper.

Everything about the new Specialized 3.1 drivetrain including test bench measurements:

Batteries: Lots of juice and new extraction

New batteries are also available to match the new drivetrain. All Levo Gen 4 models come standard with an 840 Wh battery in the down tube. Alternatively, a smaller 600 Wh battery is available for plug-and-play installation. This is complemented by a new 280 Wh range extender, which fits on the bottle cage and connects via the charging port.

The weight of the power packs: approximately 4,4 kg for the 840, around 3,2 kg for the 600 option, and 1,6 kg for the range extender. This puts the energy density in the solid mid-range without breaking any records. All batteries have an aluminum housing and are dust and waterproof according to IP67. A highlight: You can also ride the bike with just the range extender, although according to Specialized, this will result in around 50% less power. The down tube could then serve as storage space.

The battery now exits from the side via a flap on the down tube—bye-bye, the old solution on the bottom bracket! The whole thing is secured with a single, captive screw that holds the flap and battery in place. But be careful: The flap itself isn't secured and can fall out when the screw is loosened. This happened several times during testing, resulting in unsightly paint chips. So, caution is advised, especially at the beginning.

Charging: New standards in speed

With the new system, Specialized is also introducing new chargers, placing a clear focus on speed. There's a standard charger (5 amps) and a smart charger (12 amps). The latter is only included with the S-Works; for the other models, you have to buy it separately – for a hefty €499. According to Specialized, the smart charger should charge the 840 Wh battery from 55 to 0% in around 80 minutes, and a full charge takes just over two hours – values ​​that were roughly confirmed in testing and are quite impressive! However, at 2,5 kg, the smart charger is a real lump and quite bulky, which makes it impractical for on the go. On the other hand, it's practical: different charging modes (fast, normal, slow/Eco, up to 80%) can be selected directly on the charger at the touch of a button. However, the standard charger also impresses with its fairly short charging times of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Operation, display and connectivity

A new display called the "Mastermind T3" sits atop the top tube—larger than its predecessor, but without a touchscreen. It can be customized via the Specialized app. It's controlled via a redesigned handlebar remote with a joystick and buttons. A major plus: many settings, including motor tuning, can now be adjusted directly on the bike via the display and remote, without fiddling with an app. What's missing? A USB-C port or similar charging option for a phone or navigation system.

The connectivity, however, is top-notch. The system supports Bluetooth and ANT+ and paired seamlessly with a Garmin Edge 530 and a Garmin Fenix ​​watch (as a heart rate monitor) in our tests. All important ride and system data, including your pedaling power, can be displayed on compatible devices. A brand-new feature is the integration of Apple's "Find My" technology: This allows you to locate your bike via the Apple network, similar to an AirTag. The sensor is hidden invisibly in the wheel.

Specialized Levo Gen 4 with SWAT and Genie shock

The carbon frame of the Specialized Levo Gen 4 is approved for Category 4 use. Visually, it resembles the Levo SL, but appears more solid thanks to the larger down tube and drivetrain. The asymmetry of its predecessor is a thing of the past. The frame is the same on all models, with the only exception being the link on the shock, which is made of carbon on the S-Works and aluminum on the others.

Above the battery in the down tube, there's space for an integrated "SWAT Bag." It's held magnetically and varies depending on the frame size. The catch: You have to remove the battery to access it. Those who use the smaller 600 Wh battery gain additional storage space. Cable routing? Is it routed through the head tube area into the frame, not through the headset. Practical for maintenance work: All cables and wires are easily accessible beneath the tool-free removable top tube display. A front light with up to 24 W can also be connected here via an optional Y-splitter.

The eye-catcher at the rear: All models feature the "Genie Shock" damper, a co-production with Fox, already familiar from the Levo SL Gen 2 and the current Stumpjumper. Its key feature: two positive air chambers. An outer chamber closes in the last 30% of the stroke, reducing the air volume and allowing the progression to increase significantly. This is supposed to combine fine response across almost the entire travel with high bottom-out protection. The damper has the standard size of 210×55 mm and can be swapped for other models if necessary.

Models, equipment and prices: The piggy bank is due

Specialized is launching the Levo Gen 4 with four build packages: Comp, Expert, Pro, and S-Works. Prices start at around €8.000 for the Comp and top out at a whopping €14.500 for the top-of-the-line S-Works model. An S-Works-level frameset (including shock, motor, and battery) costs €7.500.

What they all have in common: SRAM Transmission shifting (electronic) and the new SRAM Maven brakes. Also standard: the 840 Wh battery and the Genie shock. Dropper posts with decent travel are also included everywhere.

Specialized Levo Gen4 S-Works Specialized Levo Gen4 Pro Specialized Levo Gen4 Expert Specialized Levo Gen4 Comp

Engine: Specialized 3.1 S-Works

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Fork: Fox 38 Factory GripX2

Mute: Fox Float X Factory GENIE

Circuit: Sram XX T-Type

brakes: Sram Maven Ultimate

Rims: Roval Traverse HD Carbon

hubs: DT Swiss 240

Support: Fox Transfer Neo Weight: 23,7 kg

Price: € 14.499

Engine: Specialized 3.1

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Fork: Fox 38 Factory GripX2

Mute: Fox Float X Factory GENIE

Circuit: Sram X0 T-Type

brakes: Sram Maven Silver

Rims: Roval Traverse HD Carbon

hubs: DT Swiss 350

Support: Bike Yoke Revive Weight: 23,9 kg

Price: € 11.999

Engine: Specialized 3.1

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Fork: Fox 38 Performance Elite GripX2

Mute: Fox Float X Performance Elite GENIE

Circuit: Sram GX T-Type

brakes: Sram Maven Silver

Rims: Roval Traverse Alloy

hubs: DT Swiss 370

Support: PNW Loam Dropper Weight: 24,4 kg

Price: € 9.999

Engine: Specialized 3.1 S-Works

Battery pack: 840 Wh

Fork: Fox 36Rhythm

Mute: Fox Float X Performance GENIE

Circuit: Sram S-1000 T-Type

brakes: Sram Maven Bronze

Rims: Specialized alloy

hubs: Alloy

Support: Fox Transfer Neo Weight: 24,4 kg

Price: € 7.999

The differences lie primarily in the suspension components, wheels, attachments, and, in the case of the S-Works, the motor. The Comp model, for example, rolls with a Fox 36 Rhythm fork, while its more expensive siblings get Fox 38 forks (Performance Elite or Factory). The Expert model combines a Performance Elite suspension with a GX Eagle transmission and Maven Silver brakes. Our test bike, the S-Works, boasts Fox Factory suspension (38mm fork with GripX2, Genie shock), Maven Ultimate brakes, Roval Traverse carbon wheels, and an electronic Fox Transfer Neo dropper post. While there are weight differences between the models, they aren't particularly significant.

frame FACT 11m Carbon / Carbon Link suspension fork Fox 38 Factory GripX2 Drive Specialized 3.1 Rechargeable battery 840 Wh Suspension shocks Fox Float X Factory Genie Wheels Roval Traverse HD Carbon / DT Swiss 240 Tire VR Specialized Butcher T9 GridGravity Tire HR Specialized Butcher T9 GridGravity derailleur Sram XX Eagle transmission Gear levers Sram AXS Pod Ultimate Crank Sram XX Carbon Front derailleur Without Brake Sram Maven Ultimate Brake discs Sram HS2 220/200mm Seat post Fox Transfer Neo (200mm / S4) Saddle Specialized Power Pro Stem Industry9 A35 Links Race Face Era Carbon

Conceptual orientation: Clear focus on robustness!

The consistently robust specifications of the Specialized Levo Gen 4 are striking. All models come with Specialized Butcher tires in the heavy-duty Gravity casing with a soft rubber compound front and rear – great tires! Add to that the powerful (and heavy) Maven brakes (220 mm front, 200 mm rear) and the stiff Fox 38 forks (except Comp). This screams downhill performance and durability.

The spec goes somewhat against the trend and is an exciting contrast to the nominally "only" 160 mm of travel up front and 150 mm at the rear. However, Specialized also allows the frame to be used with forks up to 180 mm of travel and explicitly says "yes" to coil shocks. This means the bike can be built even more powerfully.

However, this factory-selected, downhill-focused specification also increases the weight. One wonders: Wouldn't an alternative configuration—perhaps with the lighter 600 Wh battery and trail tires (like the previous Butcher at the front / Eliminator at the rear)—have been an attractive option for more people, allowing them to reach 21-21,5 kg without limiting the base performance? In any case, the current spec is clearly aimed at maximum performance in rough terrain and long ranges. However, the bike also weighs more than a kilogram more than its predecessor.

The Specialized Levo Gen 4 on the trail

The geometry of the Specialized Levo Gen 4 hasn't changed significantly compared to its predecessor. It remains versatile, not too extreme, but certainly modern. The adjustment options are based on the Levo SL Gen 2: In addition to the head angle (+-1°), the bottom bracket height and chainstay length can also be adjusted. The latter, in particular, makes a big difference: The rather short 435mm chainstays can be extended to a somewhat more "standard" 444mm.

S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 seat tube (in mm) 390 405 425 445 465 Reach (mm) 435 455 480 505 535 Stacks (in mm) 618 626 638 652 667 Steering angle (in °) 64.5 64.5 64.5 64.5 64.5 seat angle eff. (in °) 77 77 77 77 77 Bottom bracket height (in mm) 350 350 350 350 350 chainstays (in mm) 435 435 435 435 435 Top tube horizontal (in mm) 578 599 627 655 689 head tube (in mm) 95 103 117 132 149

Powerful and adaptable

The new Specialized 3.1 motor (tested in the S-Works) leaves a powerful impression. It combines the familiar natural ride feel and excellent modulation of previous Levos with a now noticeably increased power and torque. A true powerhouse, more than enough for all riding situations, performing well across a wide cadence range. However, the new Specialized drive unit doesn't quite match the brute power of the DJI Avinox. Starting off feels natural, without an abrupt "moped" feeling, although at times you might wish for a more direct response—probably the price you pay for this naturalness.

A highlight: the revised "overrun." Not only does it provide a brief boost, but the fade-out of the assistance is designed to feel super natural on technical climbs and help you maintain momentum when you're temporarily unable to pedal. The grippy tires and adjustable geometry also help when climbing. The longer chainstays (444 mm via flip-chip) are particularly recommended for climbing: It keeps the front wheel better on the ground without compromising agility too much, and improves smoothness.

In addition to the classic power settings, there's an automatic mode (which dynamically adjusts power, e.g., to the gradient) and the new "Dynamic Micro Tune." This allows for fine-tuning the progression of motor assistance (10 levels) via the handlebar remote—that is, how much effort you need to exert to achieve full motor power. This allows for super-fine tuning of the motor characteristics while riding!

Confident and versatile

On the trail, the Specialized Levo Gen 4 delivers a great deal of confidence and poise. The suspension, especially the rear end with its Genie shock, performs at a top level and subjectively feels like it has more than the 150 mm of travel advertised. The ride is more plush and absorbing, rather than extremely playful or poppy—although you can improve this with shock tuning. The bike craves speed and inspires confidence.

The seating position? Excellent. The frame stiffness? Nothing to complain about. The handling is intuitive and responsive. This benefits less experienced riders (more safety!), but also experts who can fully exploit the potential. The numerous geo-adjustment options make the package even more versatile.

Noise: Engine audible, frame quiet

One area where the Specialized Levo Gen 4 clearly differs from its predecessor is the noise level of the motor. The new motor is louder than its almost silent predecessor. Going uphill, you can hear a distinct hum, sometimes more, sometimes less depending on the assistance level. It never becomes annoyingly loud, but those used to the silence of the old motor will have to get used to it. Going downhill, the bike is generally quiet, but not completely silent. During testing, we occasionally heard a quiet rattling or noise from inside the frame – where exactly it was coming from was unclear (battery? cables?). However, this noise didn't bother me while riding.