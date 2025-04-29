Bike adjustment made easy with the Sagly app

Spectrum: With the Sagly app, adjusting the fork, shock, and tires is child's play. Developed in Leogang, this tool supports both beginners and experienced riders in optimally adjusting their bikes. This allows for energy-efficient setups for cross-country riding as well as robust configurations for downhill adventures.

Anyone who wants to unlock their bike's full potential can't avoid a customized setup. The Sagly app, developed in Leogang, enables all riders to perfectly adjust their fork, shock, and tires with intuitive calculation tools and step-by-step instructions. Sagly offers a variety of features that benefit both beginners and experienced riders. Combining in-depth expertise and modern technology, the app helps every rider adjust their bike precisely to their individual needs.

Sagly goes beyond a general suspension setup, taking into account all relevant variables such as weight, bike, and riding ability, as well as the weather and even the specific trail. After completing the onboarding process, the bike setup follows in the app, either as a complete bike or by specifying individual components. During this process, values ​​for tires, suspension forks, and shocks are also queried or automatically generated based on existing user data. The app is available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Features of the Sagly app:

• Suspension Adjustment & Easy Setup Guide

• Maintenance tips & reminder function

• Detailed documentation & feedback

• Community and know-how

Web: www.sagly.at/de