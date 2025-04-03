The RockShox Reverb AXS has taken pole position among dropper posts in recent years. The number of competitors has steadily grown, and the current update aims to put the Reverb back on the cutting edge. We'll tell you whether this will work – you'll find all the information and an initial review here.

In direct comparison to the "old" Reverb, two things are particularly obvious about the RockShox Reverb AXS 2.0: The battery is now positioned differently, and the seatpost offers significantly more travel. But that's absolutely not all, so let's get to the facts.

The RockShox Reverb AXS 2.0 in numbers: 21 variants

If I haven't miscounted, the new RockShox Reverb AXS 2.0 is available in 21 variants. These are derived from the three available diameters and the different travel lengths. The three compatible seat tube sizes are 30,9, 31,6, and 34,9 mm. That was to be expected and is exactly right. Anyone looking for a seat post for a slim gravel frame can opt for the Reverb AXS XPLR in 27,2 mm. When it comes to travel, things get more exciting: anything from 100 millimeters to 250 millimeters is possible in 25 mm increments. The Reverb AXS is available in travel lengths of 100 mm, 125 mm, 150 mm, 175 mm, 200 mm, 225 mm, and 250 mm. This probably makes the Reverb the longest travel currently on the market (please correct me if I'm wrong). Here you can find all the dimensions in detail and make sure you choose the largest possible stroke for your bike:

Sram also offers a length calculator for the Reverb, which you here place.

More space to the rear wheel due to battery at the bottom

The battery's positioning, now at the bottom, is obvious. This confirms a trend, as Fox also recently launched a dropper post with a bottom-mounted battery. This positioning is intended to create more space to the rear wheel, especially on very small frame sizes, and allow for a lower saddle position. The battery has remained the same; it's the familiar battery from the AXS family, and the charger is also identical. That's great, because it eliminates the need for a charger and a spare battery.

The familiar selection of controllers and levers in the AXS universe can also be used with the new Reverb. So, everyone will find what they're looking for, and confusion for potential buyers and users is kept to a minimum. The app is also still usable.

Improved clamp head for all seat stays

The Reverb's headstock is the "new old" one. A classic two-screw clamp is compatible with all round and oval saddle rails (7×7 mm, 7×9 mm, and 7×10 mm), and uses the same clamping system for all saddles. The clamping system of the previous Reverb was more elaborate and allowed for individual adjustments, but was also more complicated. The key point, however, was a reduction in height, which was made possible by relocating the battery and redesigning the headstock.

The Reverb's design has become even simpler, and service should be even easier, too. Ultimately, the new Rock Shox Reverb AXS 2.0 consists of just six components. It will likely be available to everyone again, and we expect the usual excellent service videos on the SRAM website. Thanks to the new design, which SRAM says is specifically engineered for long-lasting performance, the Reverb AXS only requires a simple service (rough disassembly, cleaning, and lubrication) every 6 hours of riding time, or about once a year, and routine maintenance with the 300-year service kit every two years.

SRAM calls the new design inside the post its "Air-over-Air Design." This new design isn't just supposed to be more robust and durable. It also comes with "ActiveRide," which some of you might recognize from the Reverb AXS XPLR. Slightly lowered, it provides a suspension effect and thus a more comfortable platform for technical climbs on the e-MTB. When fully extended, the post remains rigid as usual. When fully extended, the Air-over-Air design means the rider sits on a specially developed air spring with almost no negative air chamber. This creates a rigid and stable platform for the rider. Once the intermediate valve is activated and the post is compressed, ActiveRide begins to work. With ActiveRide, the negative air chamber expands, equalizing the pressure with the positive chamber, increasing comfort and providing more control on technical climbs.

The RockShox Reverb AXS on the trail

Our first impression: The RockShox Reverb AXS 2.0 is slightly faster than its predecessor. This becomes especially noticeable when you try to stop it mid-ride. It was already fast before, and we were happy with the pace; now it's truly fast, without raising fears of injury, as was the case with the Specialized Command Post in the past. There's not much to say about handling and operation: The familiar AXS battery, the familiar charger, and the standard selection of AXS levers: all absolutely tried-and-tested and good.

The new battery positioning takes some getting used to visually, but I think we'll all get used to it. The clamp head, which is technically somewhat simpler, is actually easier to handle in everyday use. We didn't notice much of the Active Ride on a long-travel full suspension bike, but the effect was positively noticeable on the hardtail. All in all, RockShox has delivered a solid performance with the new Reverb AXS 2.0.

www.sram.com/de/rockshox

Photos: Faiss and Bellingham