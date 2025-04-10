RockShox innovations for the 2026 model year

Product news: The 2025 season has barely begun, and RockShox is already unveiling the new products for model year 2026 (MY26). The US component specialist isn't just showing off its colors, but is also launching a new Deluxe shock with all the tuning options.

RockShox Electric Red colorway

Since 1989, red has been the defining color at RockShox: from the iconic logo to countless World Championship victories with the BoXXer. This same red now extends to all Signature Series suspension forks and shocks. The Ultimate Series also continues RockShox's racing heritage, offering the same high-performance suspension used by top athletes—now available in Electric Red for all riders.

New Deluxe Damper

The new RockShox Deluxe shock offers riders the complete package: an inline shock with all the tuning options needed for precise ride performance, yet lightweight and with the right bottom-out protection for aggressive riding. With independent low-speed compression adjustment, riders can optimize the performance of the Deluxe Ultimate to suit their riding style.

RockShox MY26 Flight Attendant Features

Real-world insights and input from World Cup-level athletes continuously drive technical innovations, creating tangible value for new and existing Flight Attendant owners and users. World Cup athletes are currently benefiting from two new features: customizable Auto Mode and Launch Control. These will be available to all Flight Attendant riders throughout the season.

