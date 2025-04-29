Cycling: Somewhat surprisingly, Samuel Watson won the prologue of the Tour de Romandie. The Briton was 28 hundredths of a second faster than Portuguese Ivo Oliveira in Saint-Imier.

Watson celebrates first WorldTour victory

With his first victory at WorldTour level, samuel watson (Ineos Grenadiers) secured the prologue of the Tour de Romandie. In Saint-Imier, after 3,44 kilometers, he was a full 28 hundredths of a second faster than Ivo Oliveira (UAE – XRG) from Portugal. Third place goes to the Spaniard Ivan Romeo (Movistar). But the Swiss also presented themselves strongly. With Stephen Bissegger (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale) in fourth place, Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ) on the six and Jan Christen (UAE – XRG), three Swiss riders finished in the top ten. Tomorrow, the pros face four mountain classifications on the way to Fribourg. The queen stage takes place on Saturday, when they climb Thyon 2000. The tour will conclude on Sunday with a 17,1-kilometer time trial in Geneva.