Cycling: Tim Merlier won the Scheldeprijs, just like last year. Once again, the Belgian was faster than his compatriot Jasper Philipsen.

Merlier is the best sprinter in the world

Currently, he simply seems unbeatable in a bunch sprint: Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step) celebrates his seventh victory of the season with his victory at the Scheldeprijs. As in the previous year, he defeated his compatriot Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck). Today's runner-up was caught in the wind too early. Due to his significantly higher top speed, Merlier ultimately won by more than a bike length. The Italian Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) completed the podium after 202,8 kilometers from Terneuzen to Schoten. The best German in seventh place was Max Kanter (XDS Astana). A few kilometers from the finish, a mass crash occurred, slowing down more than half of the riders.