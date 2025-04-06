Cycling: Tadej Pogacar won the Ronde van Vlaanderen in 2023, just as he did in 2025. The world champion managed to break away from his remaining companions 17 kilometers from the finish and celebrate as a solo rider in Oudenaarde. John Degenkolb was unlucky. The German hopeful crashed in the first half of the race and was forced to abandon the race.

Pogacar wins his eighth monument

He just can't let it go. Tadej pogacar (UAE) has won another Monument. The Slovenian triumphed for the second time in his career at the Ronde van Vlaanderen and can thus celebrate his eighth victory at a Monument. Wearing the world champion's jersey, he found the 109th edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen, which ran over 269 kilometers from Bruges to Oudenaarde, more difficult than expected. Due to the strong wind, he was only able to finally break away from his remaining companions during the final crossing of the Oude Kwaremont. Behind him sprinted a strong Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek). Mathieu van der Poel (Alepecin – Deceuninck) in second place.

The final begins at the Oude Kwaremont

It didn't take long for spectators to see some action at the 109th Tour of Flanders. After the eight-man breakaway group – including Mark Haller (Tudor) – had built up a lead of more than five minutes, the pace in the main field had to be kept high early on. However, the race really escalated when a chasing group with Stefan Kung (Groupama – FDJ), Tiesj Benoot (Visma – Lease a Bike) and Filippo Gana (Ineos Grenadiers). This forced UAE Team Emirates, led by world champion Tadej Pogacar, to enlist the last remaining helpers well before the finish. With just over 50 kilometers to go, he went on the offensive himself. Assisted by teammate Florian Vermeersch (UAE Emirates – XRG), Pogacar launched his first attack at the Oude Kwaremont. However, unlike in many previous races, the Slovenian was unable to break away immediately.

Pedersen and Van Aert do not give up

With Tadej pogacar (UAE) as a locomotive Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck), Mads pedersen (Lidl-Trek), wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike) and several other pros together over the next few climbs. The gap to the now merged breakaway groups shrank. Finally, Pogacar was caught up, and Pogacar attacked again. Now only the two former world champions Van der Poel and Pedersen could follow. The Dane was also distanced. However, since he was behind, with his teammate Jasper stuyven (Lidl – Trek) and Van Aert, two strong riders, were able to close the gap, but Pedersen also caught up. Thus, the duo became a quintet with 23 kilometers to go. But this situation would not last long. On the final crossing of the Oude Kwaremont, Pogacar won the race.

Van der Poel has to let go

At first it looked as if Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) could have followed the three-time Tour winner, but then the Dutchman had to let go. Perhaps it was the aftermath of his fall, which he shared with the German John Degenkolb (Picnic PostNL). He fell back into the group at Jasper stuyven (Lidl-Trek), Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) and wout van aert (Visma – Lease a Bike). Although this quartet had the same interest, they failed to Tadej pogacar (UAE) in the remaining 17 kilometers. In the sprint for second place, Pedersen, who had already been dropped several times, secured second place ahead of Van der Poel.