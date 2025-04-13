Cycling: Mathieu van der Poel won the Paris-Roubaix one-day race for the third time. The Dutchman had to fend off numerous attacks from Tadej Pogacar and ultimately won, partly due to a crash by the world champion. German Jonas Rutsch also put in a strong performance, sensationally finishing sixth in an early breakaway.

Van der Poel wins his eighth Monument

He did it again: Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) has won the 122nd edition of Paris – Roubaix. The Dutchman thus celebrates his third success at the “Mother of all classics.” After 259,2 kilometers from Compiègne to Roubaix, he once again proved to be the strongest man on cobblestones. However, he also benefited from the fact that his main rival Tadej pogacar (UAE) crashed on a cobbled section and lost Van der Poel's rear wheel. Nevertheless, the Slovenian finished second – in his first participation. The Dane completed the podium. Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) ahead of the Belgian wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike).

Bad luck for Pedersen

At the beginning of the race, an eight-man breakaway group around the two Germans Jonas slip (Intermarché – Wanty) and Kim Heiduk (INEOS Grenadiers). However, since the top favorites went on the offensive before the infamous Arenberg Forest, the escapees were eliminated early on. The complete podium of the Tour of Flanders – Tadej pogacar (UAE), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Mads pedersen (Lidl – Trek) – attacked several times. After what was probably the toughest cobblestone section, a five-man leading group formed, which included the three top favorites as well as the Swiss Stephen Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and the Belgian Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) counted. With 70 kilometers to go, a trio remained. As the world champion attacked, Pedersen suffered a flat tire and fell back. Bissegger could no longer follow Philipsen, van der Poel, and Pogacar.

Pogacar crashes

While the ones left behind joined the chasing group around wout van aert (Visma | Lease a Bike), the leading trio was able to extend their lead to over a minute. After another attack by Tadej pogacar (UAE) also had to Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck). The world champion was caught in the ninth cobbled sector. Pogacar launched his next attack, but then crashed in a corner. Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin – Deceuninck) continued his pace and could not be caught.

Pogačar goes down! pic.twitter.com/pWNe0zrBKT — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) April 13, 2025

| Three on one rij! Mathieu van der Poel plays Paris-Roubaix and is the king of the cashier! You can't do it yourself. Stream shows on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/c6aO5ZF6rC — Eurosport Nederland (@Eurosport_NL) April 13, 2025

Ferrand-Prévot triumphs in the women's race

Yesterday, under significantly better weather and road conditions, the Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift race was held for the fifth time in its history. The Frenchwoman Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Visma | Lease a Bike) won ahead of the Italian Letizia Borghesi (EF Education – Oatly) and the Dutch Lorraine Wiebes (SD Worx – Protime). Before the men reached the finish line in Roubaix today, the junior and U23 races were completed. The Dutch riders can celebrate their victories. Michael Mouris (GRENKE – Auto Eder) and the Dane Albert Withen Philipsen (Lidl – Trek).