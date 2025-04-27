Cycling: Tadej Pogacar also won Liège–Bastogne–Liège. The Slovenian world champion attacked on the Côte de La Redoute, just like last year, and no one could keep up.

Pogacar wins for the third time

The 111th edition of Liège – Bastogne – Liège also goes to Tadej pogacar (UAE – XRG). After 252 kilometers, the Slovenian was able to assert himself comfortably. The world champion and last year's winner attacked with 35 kilometers to go on the Côte de La Redoute. However, he didn't even really get out of the saddle, but simply forced the pace while sitting. That was enough to shake off all his opponents and thus win this monument for the third time. Behind him, several professionals initially tried to give chase, but had to accept that they could only fight for second and third places. These were ultimately secured by the Italian. Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) and the Irishman Ben Healy (EF Education – EasyPost). Co-favorite Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) disappointed when he was poorly positioned during Pogacar's attack and subsequently even fell out of the chasing group.

Wilksch in the breakaway group

The early breakaway of the day included 12 riders, including the German Hannes Wilksch (Tudor)

Around the middle of the race, Tobias Foss and Bob jungels Two riders from the Ineos Grenadiers team attempted to close the gap to the breakaway group. However, as they were five minutes behind, this was unsuccessful. This advance, however, forced the UAE-XRG team to work harder to chase the riders. This meant that the original breakaway group had no realistic chance of success.