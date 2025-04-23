Cycling: Tadej Pogacar confidently won the Flèche Wallonne. The Slovenian world champion attacked on the Mur de Huy and seemingly easily outpaced his opponents.

Pogacar looks like he's in training

World Champion Tadej pogacar (UAE) has won the 89th Flèche Wallonne. The Slovenian finished 205,1 kilometers from Ciney to Huy ahead of the Frenchman Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) and the British thomas pidcock (Q36.5). As Pogacar set off on the Mur de Huy, his opponents seemed almost to stop. Before that, UAE Team Emirates and the Soudal-Quick-Step team made the race extremely difficult, so that only a very small peloton rode together into the final climb. Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) had to settle for ninth place. Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla). The Swiss finished a respectable tenth.

Skjelmose falls and gives up

This year, the pros were once again unlucky with the weather. It rained and was cold, but not quite as bad as last year, when the Brit Stephen Williams (Israel – Premier Tech) triumphed. The poor conditions, however, weren't the biggest challenge for most riders. The Belgian team Soudal – Quick-Step made the race difficult early on, so the breakaway group never really had a realistic chance of success. Bad luck also played a role. Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek). The Dane, who surprisingly won the Amstel Gold Race last weekend, crashed about 40 kilometers from the finish and had to abandon the race.