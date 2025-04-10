Cyclingroad cycling

Basque Country Tour #4: Almeida wins the yellow jersey

Cycling: Joao Almeida won the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, taking the yellow jersey. The Portuguese rider confidently broke away on the final climb.

Almeida takes Schachmann off yellow

After carelessly throwing away the stage win yesterday, he was able to make up for everything today. Joao almeida (UAE) won the fourth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, covering 169,6 kilometers from Beasain to Markina-Xemein, as a soloist. With a courageous attack on the final climb, the Portuguese confidently broke away from his teammates and even further extended his lead on the descent. Since teammate Isaac del Toro (UAE) secured second place in the sprint of the chasers, he stole valuable bonus seconds from his captain's direct opponents. Maximilian schachmann (Soudal – Quick-Step) added four seconds to his third place. Almeida now leads the overall rankings by 30 and 38 seconds respectively, ahead of the two Germans Schachmann and Florian Lipowitz (RB Bora – hansgrohe).

