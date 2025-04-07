Cycling: Maximilian Schachmann won the opening race of the Tour of the Basque Country. The German celebrated the first victory for his new-old team, Soudal Quick-Step, and became the first overall leader of this week-long tour.

Schachmann leaves Almeida behind

With a time of 18:37 minutes, Maximilian schachmann (Soudal – Quick-Step) secured victory in the time trial of the Tour of the Basque Country. The 31-year-old German left the field on the 16,5-kilometer course from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Baskonia-Alavés Joao almeida (UAE) from Portugal and his compatriot Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) are narrowly behind by less than a second each. Since the tour is hilly but not overly mountainous, Schachmann could seize his chance for the overall victory. The 64th edition of the Itzulia Basque Country concludes on Sunday in Eibar.