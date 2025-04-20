Cycling: Mattias Skjelmose has won the Amstel Gold Race! The Dane pulled off a real sensation in a three-man sprint against Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel. There was also a surprise in the Amstel Gold Ladies Edition, which went to Mischa Bredewold.

Skjelmose is the third party laughing

The 59th edition of the Amstel Gold Race goes to Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl – Trek). After 255,9 kilometers from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt, the Dane beat the world champion Tadej pogacar (UAE – XRG) and the Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick-Step) and won the “beer race” for the first time. The race started to pick up speed 47 kilometers from the finish when Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) and Tadej pogacar (UAE – XRG) went on the offensive in the Gulperberg. Just four kilometers later, the Frenchman could no longer follow the world champion in the Kruisberg. From then on, Pogacar rode solo, but the chasing group behind him did not give up the victory. In the Bemelerberg, the riders broke away. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal – Quick Step) and Mattias Sklejmose (Lidl – Trek), who, as a duo, were able to close the gap to the world champion eight kilometers from the finish. The Dane played it smart, riding significantly less through the lead – and was rewarded for it in the end. In the three-man sprint after the Cauberg, he outsprinted the two favorites!

Pogacar is weakening

How long has it been since we last experienced this? Tadej pogacar (UAE – XRG) pulls out in front well before the finish – and is caught again. This time there was no 50-kilometer solo! On the way, Pogacar looked unsteady, kept turning around, shaking his head. It almost seemed as if he was tired after the many tough one-day races on cobblestones. But this one week is the last important one for him before the Tour de France. After today's Amstel Gold Race, he actually wants to take part in the Flèche Wallonne and Liège – Bastogne – Liège. Now it is questionable whether he will at least cancel the midweek race in order to be fresher for the Monument.

MATTIAS SKJELMOSE HAS JUST WON AMSTEL GOLD! The Dane beats Tadej Pogacar AND Remco Evenepoel in a thrilling sprint finish! pic.twitter.com/F7HL9uDgCK — Cycling on TNT Sports (@cyclingontnt) April 20, 2025

Bredewold surprises in the women's category

In the women’s competition, fans were delighted to see an all-Dutch podium. Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx – Protime) triumphed ahead of her compatriots ellen van dijk (Lidl – Trek) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix ​​Deceuninck). The 24-year-old certainly caused a surprise. She won the eleventh edition of the Amstel Gold Ladies Edition after launching her attack on the famous Cauberg. Liana Lippert (Movistar) was the best German and finished 21st.