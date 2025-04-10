Race Face Era 55mm Riser Bar

Product news: High-rise handlebars are ubiquitous – from downhill World Cup racers to ambitious riders seeking both more control on steep descents and improved ride comfort. For 2025, Race Face is expanding its Era GL Tuned Carbon handlebar range with the Era 55mm Rise handlebar – providing a comfortable high-rise option.

More and more riders are discovering the advantages of high-rise handlebars in trail and enduro riding. A higher handlebar optimizes the riding position, absorbs shocks better, increases control on steep terrain, and enables a more ergonomic posture on long climbs. For 2025, Race Face presents the Era 55mm Rise handlebar, expanding the Era GL Tuned carbon handlebar range with a fatigue-reducing high-rise option. The component manufacturer is very confident about the handlebar: for Race Face, the Era 55mm Rise handlebar is nothing less than the only high-rise carbon handlebar with optimized compliance on the entire market. It is the high-rise option that the industry has been missing, according to Race Face. As with all Race Face components, the Rise handlebar is also covered by a lifetime warranty – even in the event of a crash. The eMTB Ready Premium handlebar is available in two widths and six color options for a price of €170,00.

Web: www.raceface.com