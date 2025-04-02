Pivot Cycles presents the brand new Firebird

Product news: Redesigned with slacker geometry, a steeper seat angle, and an even more plush ride, the all-new Firebird promises top-level enduro performance. Designed to tackle the world's most demanding descents while offering maximum efficiency on the climbs, the Firebird is a hot item for the podium hunt.

Pivot Cycles aims to redefine enduro performance with the all-new Firebird. Engineered to tackle the world's most demanding descents while delivering class-leading efficiency on the climbs, the Firebird is a race-bred machine designed to excel at the highest levels of competition. Redesigned with slacker geometry, a steeper seat angle, and an even plusher ride, the latest Firebird is built to push boundaries and chase podiums.

With 165 mm DW-Link rear suspension and a 170 mm Fox 38 fork, the Firebird masters any terrain with unsurpassed smoothness, according to the manufacturer. The patented Swinger system also allows for quick adjustment of the chainstays, allowing the bike's stability and handling to be individually tailored. The Suspension Progressivity Flip Chip offers further customization options, allowing the suspension characteristics to be adjusted to the rider's riding style and the terrain.

Depending on the trail requirements, riders can choose between a more linear setting for maximum traction and compliance over small bumps or a more progressive setting for additional reserves on hard hits. Both settings are compatible with air and coilover shocks. 29-inch and mixed wheel options offer further customization options, ensuring every rider finds their perfect setup. The new Firebird also features Pivot's integrated tool storage.

The Pivot Firebird is offered in three different configurations: YOLO, White Gold, and the limited-edition Purple Galaxy, which is limited to 200 units. A Fox Live Valve Neo coil shock and a seatpost upgrade are also available.

