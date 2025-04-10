Giveaway: Osprey's Raptor and Raven series offer backpacks specifically designed for mountain bikers, offering sophisticated features and a high level of comfort. While the Raptor series is tailored to male riders, the Raven series is aimed at female riders. Both series include models with different volumes to meet individual needs.

Osprey Raptor Series: For the ambitious mountain biker

The Raptor series offers backpacks with a volume of 10 to 14 liters. Osprey Raptor 14 is a high-quality mountain bike backpack with a capacity of 14 liters, ideal for all-day rides on challenging trails. It features an integrated 2,5-liter Hydraulics™ LT hydration bladder with direct zipper access and magnetic sternum strap attachment for easy access while riding. The AirScape™ backpanel with ridged foam provides optimal ventilation and keeps the load close to the body, while the BioStretch™ shoulder harness and Airmesh hipbelt ensure stability and comfort. Additional features such as the LidLock™ helmet attachment, a removable tool roll, and reflective graphics increase functionality and safety on the trail.

For riders seeking additional protection, the Raptor Pro features an integrated D3O® BP4 Full Back CE Level 1 back protector. With 18 liters of volume, it offers ample space for gear and features dedicated attachments for full-face helmets and pads.

Osprey Raven Series: Specially designed for female mountain bikers

The Raven series is the female counterpart to the Raptor series and offers similar features but with a women's-specific fit. The Raven 10 features a 2,5-liter hydration system and offers ample space for day trips with its 10-liter volume. The pack features a scratch-free zippered pocket for sunglasses and electronics, as well as expandable mesh hipbelt pockets for quick access to essentials.

For female riders who need more storage space, the Raven 14 offers a larger volume with similar features. Both models feature the LidLock™ helmet attachment and reflective graphics for increased visibility and safety on the trail. It also includes a 2,5-liter Hydraulics™ LT hydration reservoir and features the AirScape™ backpanel for excellent ventilation. The specially shaped shoulder strap and airmesh hipbelt are tailored to the female body shape for maximum comfort and stability. Features like the LidLock™ helmet attachment, removable tool roll, and reflective elements provide additional functionality and safety while riding.

Win one of six Osprey Bike Backpacks

Both series are characterized by high-quality materials, sophisticated organization, and high carrying comfort to meet the needs of mountain bikers. Win one of six Osprey Raven 14 or Raptor 14 models.

Entry deadline: April 21, 2025